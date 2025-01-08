BCCI to review lean show in AUS; Gambhir, Kohli and Rohit in clear: Report

The Indian cricket team, despite starting the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy with an emphatic 295-run win in Perth, lost the series 1-3, relinquishing the coveted trophy after a decade. Except for a few players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jasprit Bumrah, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, most of the Indian squad faced scrutiny for their lacklustre performances, including star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Head coach Gautam Gambhir’s approach was also questioned by several former cricketers and experts.

A report by IANS suggests that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to review India’s underwhelming performance in Australia. However, the report indicates that Gambhir, Rohit, and Kohli are safe from any immediate action and remain central to plans for the Champions Trophy and the away Test series against England in June.

Kohli and Rohit’s struggles

Virat Kohli started the series on a high note, scoring a century in the opening Test in Perth. However, his form deteriorated as he managed just 190 runs in the series, frequently falling to deliveries outside the off-stump. Rohit Sharma, who missed the first Test due to the birth of his second child, scored only 31 runs in three matches. His decision to rest during the fifth Test in Sydney further raised questions about his form.

Gambhir defends senior players

Despite the senior players’ struggles, head coach Gautam Gambhir defended them. Addressing their future in the team, Gambhir stated that both players still possessed the "hunger and passion" to represent India. He described them as "tough" individuals and expressed hope they would continue contributing to Indian cricket. Gambhir clarified that decisions regarding their future would prioritise the team’s interests.

No immediate changes in coaching staff

Amid scrutiny of the team’s performance, BCCI sources confirmed that no changes would be made to the coaching staff. A review meeting is planned, but no dismissals are expected. Gambhir will remain head coach, and Rohit and Kohli are expected to feature in India’s upcoming assignments, including the Champions Trophy and the five-match Test series against England in June.

India’s mixed Test performances under Gambhir

Since Gautam Gambhir assumed the role of head coach across formats, India has been dominant in T20 cricket but has faced challenges in Tests. A 2-0 home win against Bangladesh initially bolstered their World Test Championship (WTC) prospects. However, a 0-3 defeat to New Zealand at home marked India’s first home series loss in 12 years, eliminating them from WTC contention.