Sydney satisfactory, others very good: ICC in pitch ratings for BGT 2024-25

The recent Border-Gavaskar Test series between India and Australia has received positive feedback for the quality of pitches, with four out of the five used during the series rated as 'very good' by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The series, which ended 3-1 in favour of Australia, marked a significant milestone for the hosts, who regained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade and qualified for the World Test Championship final.

The pitches at Optus Stadium in Perth, Adelaide Oval, the Gabba in Brisbane, and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) were praised for providing excellent conditions that facilitated competitive cricket. However, the track for the final match in Sydney, while rated satisfactory, posed challenges for batters, with bowlers dominating throughout the Test. Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations, Peter Roach, acknowledged the challenges of pitch preparation and emphasised the goal of maintaining a fair contest between bat and ball.

High ratings for four Australian venues

The tracks at Optus Stadium, Adelaide Oval, the Gabba, and the MCG received the highest ratings for their excellent preparation and the balanced contests they facilitated between bat and ball. These pitches fostered a competitive environment, making for engaging Test cricket.

Sydney pitch rated ‘satisfactory’

The traditionally batting-friendly Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) pitch received a ‘satisfactory’ rating. This time, the pitch favoured bowlers, with batters from both teams struggling throughout the match. The Test concluded in just two and a half days, with 26 wickets falling within the first two days.

ALSO READ: BCCI to review lean show in AUS; Gambhir, Kohli and Rohit in clear: Report Cricket Australia’s Peter Roach explained that weather played a significant role in pitch preparation and even experienced curators faced challenges due to adverse conditions.

Sydney pitch encouraged early bounce and pace

Roach highlighted that the SCG pitch was designed to showcase early pace and bounce, eventually wearing down to aid spin as the game progressed. Despite criticism from former players like Sunil Gavaskar, who called the track “not ideal,” India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir described it as “spicy” and a good challenge for Test cricket.

Improving pitch preparation for future series

Roach emphasised the importance of hosting first-class cricket at major venues to help curators better understand the challenges of preparing pitches under varying conditions. He noted that this practice also familiarises players with local conditions, ultimately benefiting the national team.

Looking ahead, Roach expressed confidence that the SCG pitch’s development would lead to exciting finishes in future series, including the Ashes summer in 2025-26.

(With PTI inputs)