WI vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11, live match time, live streaming in India

Yashashvi Jaiswal is expected to return to India's Playing 11 as an opener, and it will be interesting to see if the management would pick Shubman Gill or Ishan Kishan as the second opener.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 4:55 PM IST
After completing an ODI series win, Hardik Pandya will lead India in the five-match T20 International series, starting Thursday (August 3), against West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. With T20 World Cup scheduled to take place in the Caribbean Islands next year, it will be an excellent opportunity for Team India's young guns to show their mettle. Yashashvi Jaiswal is expected to return to India's Playing 11 as an opener, and it will be interesting to see if the management would pick Shubman Gill or Ishan Kishan as the second opener. 

3rd T20: India vs West Indies Playing 11

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya will strengthen the middle order and Tilak Varma, who got selected on the back of an impressive IPL 2023, might get his debut cap. But in that case, Sanju Samson could fail to find a place in India's Playing 11 for 1st T20 vs West Indies. Meanwhile, in the spin department, it is going to be a three-way battle given India have the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal, who failed to find a place in India's XI during the ODI series. 


India Playing 11 probable: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson/Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel,  Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

West Indies Playing 11 probable:  Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shephard, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India vs West Indies head-to-head

Matches: 25
India won: 17
West Indies: 7
No Result: 1


Squads

India squad for T20s vs West Indies: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies squad for T20s vs India: Rovman Powell (captain), Kyle Mayers (vice-captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas.

India tour of West Indies 2023: When and Where to watch WI vs IND 1st T20 match
When will India vs West Indies 1st T20 take place?


The West Indies vs India 1st T20 will take place on August 3, Thursday.

What is the venue of the WI vs IND 1st T20?

The IND vs WI 1st T20 venue is Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

When will West Indies vs India live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The WI vs IND live toss for the 1st T20 will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of India vs West Indies 1st T20 according to Indian Standard Time?

The 1st T20 between West Indies and India will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the IND vs WI 1st T20?

Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports) will live broadcast West Indies vs India 1st T20 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the WI vs IND 1st T20 in India for free?

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs West Indies 1st T20 in India for free.

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 4:55 PM IST

