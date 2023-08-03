After leading India to a 2-1 ODI series win, Hardik Pandya will lead the Men In Blue in the first of the five-match series against West Indies at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad today. India will be without their senior players, and it will be a good opportunity for the youngsters to express themselves given 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in Caribbean Island.After an impact Test debut, Yashashvi Jaiswal will undoubtedly return to India's Playing 11. But with three openers - Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan, and Shubman Gill - in the squad, it will be a three-way battle for the opening slot. Meanwhile, West Indies will get a significant boost after Nicholas Pooran's comeback in the West Indies squad.India vs West Indies 1st ODI Playing 11India Playing 11 probableYashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal/Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.West Indies Playing 11 probableKyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas.IND vs WI LIVE TOSS TIMEThe live toss between India's captain Hardik Pandya and West Indies' skipper Rovman Powell will take place at 7:30 PM IST.West Indies vs India live streaming and live telecast for freeThe live telecast of India vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available on Doordarshan (DD) Sports. Jio Cinemas will live stream the IND vs WI 1st ODI for freeStay tuned for India vs West Indies live score and match updates here: