ODI World Cup: Pakistan panel likely to visit India to review security

The committee headed by foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto might not take a tough stand stance on Pakistan's participation in ICC ODI World Cup in India

BS Web Team New Delhi
A committe led by Bilawal Bhutto will meet on Thursday (August 3) to decide Men In Green's participation in ICC World Cup.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
A panel led by Bilawal Bhutto will meet on Thursday (August 3) to decide Men In Green's participation in ICC World Cup 2023.

According to a cricbuzz report, the committee headed by foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto might take a relaxed stance on Pakistan's participation in World Cup in the neighbouring country. However, the panel could seek permission for a security check in India before giving the nod to the Pakistani team to participate in the 50-over extravaganza. 

The report states that the panel will seek permission from ICC and BCCI to allow a security delegation to visit the venues where Pakistan is scheduled to play their World Cup matches in India. 


The committee, formed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, includes Sports Minister Ahsan Mazari, Maryam Aurangzeb, Asad Mahmood, Amim ul Haq, Qamar Zaman Kaira and Tariq Fatmi.

Meanwhile, with the reports of the India vs Pakistan match scheduled for October 14, ICC could change the dates of 4-6 games. The apex governing body is expected to reveal the revised ODI World Cup schedule by the end of this week. 

In the league stage of ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Pakistan are scheduled to play two matches each in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai while one game apiece in Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

