ODI World Cup: Pakistan panel likely to visit India to review security

A panel led by Bilawal Bhutto will meet on Thursday (August 3) to decide Men In Green's participation in ICC World Cup 2023.
According to a cricbuzz report, the committee headed by foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto might take a relaxed stance on Pakistan's participation in World Cup in the neighbouring country. However, the panel could seek permission for a security check in India before giving the nod to the Pakistani team to participate in the 50-over extravaganza.
The report states that the panel will seek permission from ICC and BCCI to allow a security delegation to visit the venues where Pakistan is scheduled to play their World Cup matches in India.