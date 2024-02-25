WPL 2024: GG vs MI Playing 11, live toss time, live streaming details





Check India vs England 4th Test Day 3 live score and match updates here In today's match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Mumbai Indians at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. Mumbai Indians coming into the match with a last-ball win against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2024 opener. Meanwhile, Gujarat will be playing their first match this season after lacklustre inaugural season. Gujarat rejiged their squad from previous season and bought Phoebe Litchfield and Kathryn Boyce in the auction. Gujarat get a major boost by the return of their captain Beth Mooney, who missed the previous season due to injury.

Women's Premier League 2024: GG vs MI Playing 11

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Gujarat Giants Playing 11 probables: Beth Mooney (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Mannat Kashyap, Meghana Singh, Shabnam Shakil.

Mumbai Indians Playing 11 probables: Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head in WPL

Matched Played - 2

Gujarat Giants Won - 0

Mumbai Indians Won - 2

In previous season, Giants face heavy defeats from Mumbai. In the first match, MI beat GG by 143 runs while in the second, Mumbai emerged victorious by 55 runs in WPL 2023.

Squads

Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 squad

Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle.

Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 squad

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match and toss time, live telecast and streaming details

When does the GG vs MI Women's Premier League 2024 begin?

Gujarat Giants will take on Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2024 on February 25.

What is the venue of the Gujarat vs Mumbai WPL match 2024?

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host GG vs MI match.

At what time will the live toss between GG vs MI WPL match take place?

The Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Women's live toss will occur at 7:00 PM IST.

At what time will the GG vs MI WPL 2024 begin?

The live match time of Giants vs Indians game is 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the GG vs MI Women's Premier League 2024 match?

The GG Women vs MI Women cricket match live telecast will be available on Sports 18 HD/SD.

How do you watch the live streaming of GG Women vs MI Women in WPL 2024 today's match?

Jio Cinemas will provide the live streaming WPL 2024 matches.