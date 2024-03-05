WPL 2024, MI to RCB: Playoffs qualification scenarios after Bengaluru leg

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 is heading towards its business end as 11 matches of the 20-match league season have ended with Delhi Capitals leading the points table. The Capitals are not alone as the three teams have ended with six points.

The chances of teams qualifying for the playoffs are now getting a bit clearer. Only three teams would be able to get to the Playoffs with the top side reaching the final directly and the second and third-placed sides meeting each other in an Eliminator.

Worst performers in the Bengaluru leg

Gujarat Giants have been the worst performers in the WPL 2024. In the four matches played so far, the Beth Mooney-led side did not even come close to the opposition, let alone winning one.





Most dominant teams

To point out one team as most dominant will be unfair to the other. Therefore both the finalists from the inaugural edition, Mumbai and Delhi would be called most dominant as they have won three of their four games. While Delhi lost against Mumbai, the latter was beaten by Warriorz in a dominant display of batting by Kiran Navgire.

What to expect in the Delhi leg of WPL 2024?

The Delhi leg of WPL 2024 will begin on Tuesday, March 5. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi wicket will surely be slower than the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru which hoisted the first 11 matches of the league.

This would force the teams to bowl with more spinners and give Gujarat Giants a chance maybe as they have three quality spinners in Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana and Mannat Kashyap.

Apart from the pitch, the crowd reactions would be an important point to notice, RCB thrive in their home conditions. It would be interesting to see how they do away from home. Delhi would be hoping to make the best of their last four matches under home conditions and enter the final directly.

Warriorz might find some support not only in the crowd but also from the pitch. The likes of Sophie Ecclestone, Deepti Sharma and Chamari Athapaththu could get some help from the wicket and push the cause of their team in the last three matches.

What do teams need to do to qualify?

For Mumbai and Delhi, it is easy. They need to win two of their last four games. For Gujarat not only do they need to win all their matches, but also make sure that others lose their matches. For RCB it is about winning two of their last three and for Warriorz all of their last three to make it to the last three.