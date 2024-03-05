WPL 2024 points table: Capitals remain on top as RCB beat UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals (DC) maintained their position at the top of the Women’s Premier League 2024 points table after match 11 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz on Monday, March 4.

The Capitals have three wins from four games and even after RCB and Mumbai Indians have the same number of points, the Meg Lanning side is at the top thanks to their superior net run rate.

Behind the Capitals is the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians. The Mumbai side recovered from their only loss against UP Warriorz and beat the Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) comprehensively to notch up their third win fourth game. They also have six points from four games, but their net run rate is inferior to that of the Capitals.

RCB, after winning their match against UP, has now recovered from their two back-to-back losses. They won their last match at home and now have six points from five games as well.

Alyssa Healy led UP Warriorz, which had won back-to-back matches, but lost their second match in the season against RCB as they were beaten by 23 runs on Monday, March 4. They have four points to their name, but they have played five games now.





WPL 2024 Points Table



TEAMS Matches Wins Losses Tied N/R Points NRR Series Form DELHI CAPITALS 4 3 1 0 0 6 1.251 L W W W MUMBAI INDIANS 4 3 1 0 0 6 0.402 W W L W ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE 5 3 2 0 0 6 0.424 W W L L W UP WARRIORZ 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.073 L L W W L GUJARAT GIANTS 4 0 4 0 0 0 -1.804 L L L L Gujarat Giants are the only team to not have any points to their name from their four matches. They are yet to win a game in this season of the WPL.

Updated after UP vs RCB, WPL 2024 Match 11 on March 4, 2024