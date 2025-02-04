WPL 2025: Full schedule, timing (IST), format, venues and live streaming

The much-anticipated third season of India’s women’s franchise-based cricket league, the Women’s Premier League 2025, is set to commence on Friday, February 14, with the match between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants. The five-team tournament will be played across four venues this season, the highest number of venues in the three seasons so far. The 2025 edition of WPL will have 20 matches in its group-stage event and two knockout matches, including the final on Saturday, March 15.

WPL 2025: Teams

Gujarat Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals

UP Warriorz

WPL 2025: Venues

Vadodara

Bengaluru

Lucknow

Mumbai

WPL 2025: Format

WPL 2025 will follow its usual round-robin format, followed by knockout matches. The five participating teams will play two games against each of the other teams during the round-robin stage, with each win earning two points. In case of an abandoned match, both teams will share one point each. At the end of the round-robin stage, the team at the top of the table will qualify directly for the final, while the second- and third-placed teams will play an eliminator match to decide the second finalist. The winner of the final will then be crowned champions of WPL 2025.

If either or both of the two knockout matches are abandoned, the team finishing higher in the points table after the round-robin stage will advance.

WPL 2025: Full schedule

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) Feb 14, Fri Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru , 1st Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 15, Sat Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals , 2nd Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 16, Sun Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz , 3rd Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 17, Mon Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru , 4th Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 18, Tue Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians , 5th Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 19, Wed UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals , 6th Match Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara 07:30 PM Feb 21, Fri Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians , 7th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 22, Sat Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz , 8th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 24, Mon Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz , 9th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 25, Tue Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants , 10th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 26, Wed Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz , 11th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 27, Thu Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants , 12th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Feb 28, Fri Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians , 13th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Mar 01, Sat Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals , 14th Match M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 07:30 PM Mar 03, Mon UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants , 15th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07:30 PM Mar 06, Thu UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians , 16th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07:30 PM Mar 07, Fri Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals , 17th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07:30 PM Mar 08, Sat UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru , 18th Match Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 07:30 PM Mar 10, Mon Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants , 19th Match Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM Mar 11, Tue Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru , 20th Match Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM Mar 13, Thu TBC vs TBC, Eliminator Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM Mar 15, Sat TBC vs TBC, Final Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM

WPL 2025: Live streaming and telecast details

When will WPL 2025 begin?

The first match of WPL 2025 will be played between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants on Friday, February 14.

What are the venues for WPL 2025?

The matches of WPL 2025 will be played across four venues: Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Mumbai.

What time will the toss take place in WPL 2025?

The toss for all WPL 2025 matches will take place at 7 PM IST.

What time will matches in WPL 2025 begin?

All WPL 2025 matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

When will the final of WPL 2025 be played?

The WPL 2025 final will be played on Saturday, March 15, 2025.

Which TV channels will live telecast WPL 2025 matches in India?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast WPL 2025 matches in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WPL matches in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of WPL 2025 matches on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.