SA20 playoffs full schedule, match time (IST), venue, live streaming

The playoff matches of SA20 will be available to live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 2:54 PM IST
The third season of South Africa’s franchise-based T20 league, SA20 2025, has entered its final stage. After 25 days of league-stage matches, the playoff stage will kick off with Qualifier 1 between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday, February 4. MI Cape Town, who topped the points table with 35 points in 10 games, will be the favourites in the match against the second-placed Paarl Royals, who finished their league stage with 28 points. However, one of the two losses MI suffered in the group stage came against the Royals, meaning MI will not be taking this match lightly.
 
The winner of Qualifier 1 will qualify for the final, while the losing team will have to play the winner of the eliminator between defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings on Thursday in Qualifier 2.
 
SA20 2025 playoffs: Qualified teams
  • MI Cape Town
  • Paarl Royals
  • Sunrisers Eastern Cape
  • Joburg Super Kings
SA20 2025 playoffs venues
  • Gqeberha (Qualifier 1)
  • Centurion (Eliminator and Qualifier 2)
  • Johannesburg (Final)
SA20 2025 playoffs: Full schedule 
Date Match Venue Match Type Time (IST)
Feb 04, Tue Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town St George's Park, Gqeberha Qualifier 1 09:00 PM
Feb 05, Wed Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings SuperSport Park, Centurion Eliminator 09:00 PM
Feb 06, Thu TBC vs TBC SuperSport Park, Centurion Qualifier 2 09:00 PM
Feb 08, Sat TBC vs TBC The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Final 09:00 PM
SA20 2025 playoffs: Squads of all qualified teams 
MI Cape Town: Sediqullah Atal, Connor Esterhuizen, Colin Ingram (c), Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin (wk), George Linde, Dewald Brevis, Thomas Kaber, Dane Piedt, Tristan Luus, Matthew Potts, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara
 
Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Mitchell Owen, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell van Buuren, Dewan Marais, Dunith Wellalage, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eshan Malinga, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Hain, Keith Dudgeon, Dinesh Karthik, Dayyaan Galiem, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Codi Yusuf, Nqabayomzi Peter
 
Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Zak Crawley, David Bedingham, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Jordan Hermann, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Patrick Kruger, Okuhle Cele, Andile Simelane, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka, Simon Harmer
 
Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Devon Conway, Wihan Lubbe, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana, Leus du Plooy, Maheesh Theekshana, Doug Bracewell, David Wiese, Beuran Hendricks, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, JP King

SA20 2025 playoffs: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the playoff matches of SA20 2025 begin? 
The playoffs of SA20 2025 will begin with Qualifier 1 between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on Tuesday, February 4.
 
Who will play in the eliminator of SA20 2025? 
Two-time defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Joburg Super Kings in the eliminator of SA20 2025 on Wednesday, February 5.
 
When is Qualifier 2 of SA20 2025? 
Qualifier 2 of SA20 2025 will be played between the losing team of Qualifier 1 and the winning team of the eliminator on Thursday, February 6.
 
When is the final of SA20 2025? 
The final of SA20 2025 between the winners of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will be played on Saturday, February 8.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of SA20 2025 playoff matches in India? 
The live telecast of the SA20 2025 playoff matches will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of SA20 2025 playoff matches in India? 
The live streaming of the SA20 2025 playoff matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
 
First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

