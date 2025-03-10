WPL 2025 MI vs GG LIVE SCORE: Toss to take place at 7 PM IST

With still two matches left in the group stage of WPL 2025, fans already have their three teams that have booked their place in the playoffs. However, the stakes for the remaining two matches are still high, as all three qualified teams—Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and Mumbai Indians—have the chance to finish at the top of the points table and book their place directly in the final.

Two of these three teams, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, will face each other in the penultimate league match at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Monday, March 10, with the top spot in the table up for grabs. Currently, Delhi Capitals are leading the table with 10 points, while Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians are second and third, with eight points each.

ALSO READ: Why finishing WPL 2025 league phase at the top of the points table is key? Gujarat and Mumbai will need a big win today if they want to claim the top spot, as they also trail Delhi Capitals in net run rate. While a win for Gujarat against Mumbai might take them to the top of the points table, a loss will confirm their place in the eliminator. Mumbai, even after suffering a loss to Gujarat today, will have the chance to claim the top spot in their final league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Playing 11

MI Playing 11 (probables): Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamilini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

GG Playing 11 (probables): Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ash Gardner, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Kashvee Gautam, Bharti Fulmali, Meghna Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Priya Mishra

WPL 2025, GG vs MI: Head to head

Total matches: 5

MI won: 5

GG won: 0

No result: 0

WPL 2025, MI vs GG LIVE TOSS

The coin flip for match number 19 of WPL 2025 between MI’s Harmanpreet Kaur and GG’s Ashleigh Gardner will take place at 7 PM IST.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Live telecast

The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

WPL 2025, MI vs GG: Live streaming

The live streaming of the WPL 2025 match between MI and GG will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

