WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Auction underway; bidding starts with marquee players
A total of 277 cricketers have thrown their hat into the ring, but with only 73 places available among the five franchises, competition is expected to be fierce.
The Women’s Premier League is set for a landmark moment as the inaugural WPL Mega Auction for the 2026 season kicks off, bringing with it a day full of intense bidding, bold strategies, and high-stakes decisions. A total of 277 cricketers have thrown their hat into the ring, but with only 73 places available among the five franchises, competition is expected to be fierce. Of these slots, 50 are reserved for Indian players, while the remaining 23 will be filled by overseas talent, adding an exciting international flavor to the event.
The auction pool features an impressive lineup of marquee names, including India’s Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, as well as global stars like Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, and Laura Wolvaardt. These elite players are set to command significant attention as teams look to reshape their squads.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians-W are expected to approach the auction with a clear plan to bolster their roster and maintain their dominance. Meanwhile, the other franchises will aim to craft well-rounded units capable of challenging for the title in the upcoming 2026 season. With so much talent on offer, the stage is set for a dramatic and memorable auction day. WPL 2026 auction live broadcast and streaming details
WPL 2026 auction live broadcast: Fans can catch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 Auction on the Star Sports Network.
WPL 2026 auction live streaming: Live streaming of the auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and its official website, making it easy for fans to follow the action on the go.