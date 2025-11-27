WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Auction underway; bidding starts with marquee players

The Women’s Premier League is set for a landmark moment as the inaugural WPL Mega Auction for the 2026 season kicks off, bringing with it a day full of intense bidding, bold strategies, and high-stakes decisions. A total of 277 cricketers have thrown their hat into the ring, but with only 73 places available among the five franchises, competition is expected to be fierce. Of these slots, 50 are reserved for Indian players, while the remaining 23 will be filled by overseas talent, adding an exciting international flavor to the event.

The auction pool features an impressive lineup of marquee names, including India’s Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, as well as global stars like Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, and Laura Wolvaardt. These elite players are set to command significant attention as teams look to reshape their squads.