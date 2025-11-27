Home / Cricket / News / WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Auction underway; bidding starts with marquee players
WPL Auction 2026 LIVE UPDATES: Auction underway; bidding starts with marquee players

A total of 277 cricketers have thrown their hat into the ring, but with only 73 places available among the five franchises, competition is expected to be fierce.

Shashwat NishantAditya Kaushik New Delhi
WPL Auction 2026
WPL Auction 2026

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:30 PM IST
The Women’s Premier League is set for a landmark moment as the inaugural WPL Mega Auction for the 2026 season kicks off, bringing with it a day full of intense bidding, bold strategies, and high-stakes decisions.  A total of 277 cricketers have thrown their hat into the ring, but with only 73 places available among the five franchises, competition is expected to be fierce. Of these slots, 50 are reserved for Indian players, while the remaining 23 will be filled by overseas talent, adding an exciting international flavor to the event.
 
The auction pool features an impressive lineup of marquee names, including India’s Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh, as well as global stars like Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Sophie Ecclestone, and Laura Wolvaardt. These elite players are set to command significant attention as teams look to reshape their squads.
 
Defending champions Mumbai Indians-W are expected to approach the auction with a clear plan to bolster their roster and maintain their dominance. Meanwhile, the other franchises will aim to craft well-rounded units capable of challenging for the title in the upcoming 2026 season. With so much talent on offer, the stage is set for a dramatic and memorable auction day.    WPL 2026 auction live broadcast and streaming details  
WPL 2026 auction live broadcast: Fans can catch the live telecast of the WPL 2026 Auction on the Star Sports Network.
 
WPL 2026 auction live streaming: Live streaming of the auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and its official website, making it easy for fans to follow the action on the go.
 

3:30 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Auction underway

The teams have taken their seats with the paddles as the first-ever WPL mega auction is now underway. Introductions to take place first. 
 

3:20 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Auction rules

Each franchise can assemble a squad of up to 18 players for the upcoming season. Across the five teams, a total of 73 positions — including 23 for overseas players — are available in the mega auction. Sides that have retained fewer players will enter the auction with a bigger purse and additional RTM options, giving them greater flexibility during bidding.

3:10 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Auction timing

The WPL 2026 auction will begin at 3:30 PM IST, i.e., 20 minutes from now. 

3:00 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Remaining RTMs of all five teams

Team RTM Cards remaing
Delhi Capitals 0
Mumbai Indians 0
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 1
UP Warriorz 3
Gujarat Giants 4

2:55 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: UP Warriorz retained players list

Retained Player: Shweta Sehrawat (India)

2:51 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat Giants retained players list

Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia

2:45 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Royal Challengers Bengaluru retained players list

Retained Players: Smriti Mandhana (India), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Richa Ghosh (India), Shreyanka Patil (India)

2:40 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Mumbai Indians retained players list

Retained Players: Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England), Amanjot Kaur (India), G Kamalini (India), Hayley Matthews (West Indies)

2:30 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Capitals retained players list

Retained Players: Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Shafali Verma (India), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Annabel Sutherland (Australia), Niki Prasad (India)

2:20 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Remaining player slots of all five teams

Team Slots Remaining
Delhi Capitals 13 (5 overseas)
Mumbai Indians 13 (5 overseas)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru 14 (6 overseas)
UP Warriorz 17 (7 overseas)
Gujarat Giants 16 (5 overseas)

2:10 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Remaining purse of all five teams

Team Purse Remaining
Delhi Capitals ₹5.70 crore
Mumbai Indians ₹5.75 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru ₹6.15 crore
UP Warriorz ₹14.50 crore
Gujarat Giants ₹9 crore

2:00 PM

WPL 2026 Auction LIVE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog

Welcome to the first-ever mega auction of Women's Premier League (WPL) today from Delhi. A total of 277 players will be put up for auction for 73 vacant spots across five teams. So who will be the star of the night? Stay tuned to find out. 
First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

