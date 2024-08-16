Yere Goud becomes new coach of Karnataka team, replaces Shashikant

Former batter K Yere Goud on Thursday returned as head coach of the Karnataka men's cricket team for the upcoming domestic season, the state cricket association announced.

Goud has replaced PV Shashikanth, who coached the team for two seasons from 2022.

Goud, who was working as the state under-23 side's coach, had earlier guided the senior side for four seasons from 2018.

The 52-year-old had marshalled the Karnataka U-23 side to this year's CK Nayudu Trophy title, a maiden occurrence in the state team's history.

Now, the state bigwigs will hope that Goud, who has the experience of 134 first-class matches for Karnataka and Railways, can replicate that success with the senior outfit too.