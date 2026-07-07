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'You're just getting started': Suryakumar's message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

The 15-year-old from Bihar became the youngest to play for India when he made his debut in the second T20 against England at Old Trafford

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making his internal debut in Manchester
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is making his debut in Manchester
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2026 | 3:55 PM IST
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is at the start of what promises to be a "very exciting" journey in international cricket, feels World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav who also backed the cricketing sensation to make India proud.

The 15-year-old from Bihar became the youngest to play for India when he made his debut in the second T20 against England at Old Trafford, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who had made his debut as a 16-year-old.

"I am very happy for the team. I wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving their all and they will always have my full support," Suryakumar wrote on social media.

"A special word for Vaibhav- you are at the start of what promises to be a very exciting journey. Enjoy every moment and keep making the country proud," he added.

Suryakumar was dropped from the Indian team after he led the side to a World Cup win at home earlier this year. Shreyas Iyer replaced him as the captain.

A prolonged lean patch in international cricket with the bat was one of the main reasons behind Suryakumar's axing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :India vs EnglandIndia cricket teamEngland cricket teamCricket NewsT20 cricket

First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 3:55 PM IST

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