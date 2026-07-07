'You're just getting started': Suryakumar's message to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is at the start of what promises to be a "very exciting" journey in international cricket, feels World Cup winning captain Suryakumar Yadav who also backed the cricketing sensation to make India proud.

The 15-year-old from Bihar became the youngest to play for India when he made his debut in the second T20 against England at Old Trafford, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar who had made his debut as a 16-year-old.

"I am very happy for the team. I wish them nothing but the very best, always. I know the boys are giving their all and they will always have my full support," Suryakumar wrote on social media.