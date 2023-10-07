Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for India-Pakistan World Cup clash

BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for India-Pakistan World Cup clash

India and Pakistan will clash at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad for which the demand for tickets has been at its highest

Press Trust of India Mumbai
ICC Cricket World Cup trophy and Mascots

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 11:35 PM IST
The hype around the mega World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan has forced the BCCI to release 14,000 tickets for the contest to be played on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

India and Pakistan will clash at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad for which the demand for tickets has been at its highest.

The Narendra Modi Sta dium is expected to be a full house as the two rivals will be taking on each other in India after their 2016 World T20 clash in Kolkata, which the hosts won.

"BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match to be held on October 14, 2023, at Ahmedabad," the board said in a statement late on Saturday.

"The sale of tickets for the match will commence from 12 PM IST onwards on October 8th, 2023. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website," the statement added.

The venue, which has a capacity of hosting more than 1,30,000, witnessed 47,000 people attending the opening match here last Thursday between England and New Zealand, which was the highest number of attendance recorded for a World Cup opening game.

While hosts India start their World Cup campaign on Sunday against Australia in Chennai, Pakistan did well to record a win over the Netherlands on Friday at Hyderabad.

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 11:35 PM IST

