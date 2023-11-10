Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Australia will take on Bangladesh in match 43 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday, November 11. Having already qualified for the semi-final thanks to Maxwell Mania, the Aussies would be looking to continue their winning momentum. Glenn Maxwell might be rested for this game from Australia’s playing 11

Bangladesh won the other hand. Have Champions Trophy 2025 berth at the line. If they win, they are through, but even if they lose they would have to make sure that the margin is not so bad to get behind Sri Lanka. And thereby finish on at least the eighth position in the Points Table. Bangladesh playing 11 would see changes as Shakib Al Hasan will not be available for this game.

Australia vs Bangladesh playing 11

Australia Probable Playing 11

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Bangladesh Probable Playing 11

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Shakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Australia vs Bangladesh head-to-head

Australia and Bangladesh have come up against each other in 21 ODIs and the Kangaroos lead the race 19 games to one. The only win for Bangladesh came during a Tri-Series in England when Mohammad Ashraful scored a century. In the World Cup, the two teams faced each other in four matches and the Aussies won three of them with one in the 2015 World Cup getting washed out.

Total matches played: 21

Australia won: 19

Bangladesh won: 01

No result: 01

Tied- 00

AUS vs BAN Head to Head in ICC World Cup

Matches- 4

AUS won- 3

BAN won- 0

NR- 1

AUS vs BAN ODIs: Squads of both team

Australia Squad for ODI World Cup

David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

Bangladesh Squad for World Cup

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Anamul Haque, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

Australia vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match take place?

Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match will take place on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

What is the venue of the AUS vs BAN World Cup match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra.

When will the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

Australia vs Bangladesh live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

What is the match timing of the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match in Australia.

How to watch the live streaming of the AUS vs BAN World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the Australia vs Bangladesh World Cup match in India for free.