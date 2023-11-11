ENG vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Pakistan Playing 11

England Playing 11 Probable

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

England vs Pakistan Live TOSS: The toss between England skipper Jos Buttler and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam will take place at 1:30 pm IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Pakistan

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Pakistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs PAK

Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

