ENG vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today
Live Streaming of the England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match will be available on Hotstar. The Live telecast will be available on Star Sports
BS Web Team New Delhi
In today's (Saturday, November 10) second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will take on Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Pakistan Playing 11
Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here
England Playing 11 Probable
England Playing 11 Probable
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson
Pakistan Playing 11 Probable
Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
England vs Pakistan Live TOSS: The toss between England skipper Jos Buttler and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam will take place at 1:30 pm IST.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Pakistan
Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Pakistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs PAK
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs PAK
Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for ENG vs PAK live score and match updates...
No article available in this category.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 England cricket team Pakistan cricket team cricket world cup ICC World Cup Star Sports Hotstar cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Eden Gardens Kolkata
First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 12:31 PM IST