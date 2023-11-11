Sensex (0.11%)
ENG vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

Live Streaming of the England vs Pakistan ICC World Cup match will be available on Hotstar. The Live telecast will be available on Star Sports

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
England vs Pakistan Playing 11 for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photo: X

England vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photo: X

In today's (Saturday, November 10) second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will take on Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Pakistan Playing 11


Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Usama Mir/Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

England vs Pakistan Live TOSS: The toss between England skipper Jos Buttler and his Pakistan counterpart Babar Azam will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Pakistan

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Pakistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs PAK

Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for ENG vs PAK live score and match updates...

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

