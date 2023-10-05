Cricket World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: Ravindra, Conway bash England by 9 wkts

Kiwi left-handed duo of Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway hammered the English big time as they chased down 283 with nine wickets left and 82 balls remaining in the first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.





Kiwis duo of Conway and Ravindra creamed a record-breaking 273 off 211 balls during their stunning unbroken second wicket alliance. It was the unbeaten 273-run stand between Ravindra and Conway that dented all hopes of the defending champions to defend their total of 282/9.

For the record, this was the fourth highest stand for any wicket in the World Cup.

The 23-year-old Ravindra, who became the third youngest batter to score a hundred on World Cup debut, and Conway produced a masterclass of cricketing shots all around to ground to leave England gasping for breath.

To drive in a bit of perspective to Ravindra's innings, he stands behind Virat Kohli (22 years) and Andy Flower (23 years, 301 days) in that list of young century makers.

The trophy holders simply could not muster any response to the assault by the Kiwis pair which began as early as in the second over.

Ravindra brought up his maiden century in his 13th ODI and first in the World Cup, whereas Conway's ton was his fifth in the format, first in the World Cup and second against England.

Having batted only once at the No. 3 position in his fledgling career, Ravindra matched Conway in strokes all around the ground, displaying the authority of a top-drawer player.

Ravindra's outstanding 123 (11x4s, 5x6s) may as well have given New Zealand a happy headache since his runs came at the position usually occupied by regular captain Kane Williamson, who is recuperating from his surgery.

Having amassed 672 runs for IPL 2023 winners Chennai Super Kings, Conway went about his job as if the field here was like his backyard.

The Black Caps opener generally preferred to score his runs through the floor, and he played just two aerial shots during the duration of his innings, which gave a semblance of hope to England to make another breakthrough.

England might have hoped for a better outcome when left-arm pacer Sam Curran (1/47) had Kiwi opener Will Young caught down the leg for a first-ball duck in the second over.

But after that early success, what transpired was completely demoralising for England, as Ravindra and Conway maintained a strike rate of 125 without a fuss.

Of course, the pitch eased up a bit more, compared to the gripper that it was during the England innings.

Neither Adil Rashid's leg-spin nor Mark Wood's express pace who was hit for 38 runs in his first three overs could come to England's rescue.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand restricted defending champions England to 282. Kiwi Skipper Tom Latham won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Though Trent Boult was hit for a six in the first over itself, the Blackcaps did not let the pressure mount on them as Matt Henry struck in the eighth over to get rid of Dawid Malan.

Once the first wicket was down, the men in black found rhythm in their steps and the spinners got going. Mitchell Staner got Jonny Bairstow and Rachin Ravindra removed Harry Brook. Moeen Ali was bowled by Glenn Phillips to keep the wickets coming at regular intervals for the Kiwis.

England couldn’t arrest the fall of their wickets even as skipper Jos Buttler and former captain Joe Root added 70 for the fifth wicket. Once Henry came back to get rid of Buttler, Lima Livingstone, Root, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran followed suit.

The last wicket stand of 30 runs coming in just 26 balls between Mark Wood and Adil Rashid could become handy and substantially a game-changer for England as the psychological difference of chasing 260 and 280 is big in ODI cricket.

The Kiwis will have to bat smartly to get to this tricky total as the wicket is slow and England spinners Adil Rashid and Ali would come in handy. Mark Wood would be a big threat early on in the innings.

For England, Root was the top-scorer with 77 off 86 balls while Henry was the best bowler with figures of 3/48 for the Kiwi side.