World Cup: Bomb squad, sniffer dogs to ensure stadium safety in Hyderabad

The ICC One Day World Cup-2023 matches to be held from October 6 to October 10 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal. The stadium has approximately 39,000 seating capacity. In order to avoid any untoward incidents during the match day, a series of unprecedented measures were taken up at Uppal Cricket Stadium for the smooth run of Cricket matches, according to a press release from Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

For the safety and security of players and spectators, elaborate bandobust arrangements are being made in coordination with different wings, like the security wing, Traffic, Law and order, TSSP, AR force, SOT, CCS, She Team, Mounted Police, Vajra, and other wings, fire tenders and Fire Departments.

A total of about 1500 Police persons are deployed for bandobust. Gate No.1 is only for players, others are not allowed. Spectators are allowed through gates as per their ticketing and the evacuation plan is ready for any emergency situation.

In and around the stadium, a total of 360 CCTV cameras are installed including the places at vehicle checkpoints, and parking places to cover the entire area. A Joint command & control room is also established at Southside at G-6 Box to monitor all the CCTV footage for taking immediate action.

Anti-sabotage checks with the help of police teams would continue around the clock until the match is completed.

An effective communication system is being maintained with the allocation of VHF sets to every Sub-Inspector and above rank for quick response and also a control room has been installed.

The services of the bomb disposal team and sniffer dogs were pressed into service to ensure safety in the stadium and parking places. Check posts were set up at all the entry points of the stadium to carry out anti-sabotage checks and frisking of persons.

An escort vehicle of law and order is being arranged along with an escort vehicle of the City Security Wing. A Road Clearance Party, specifically for route clearance was spared for congestion-free entry and exit of the players and VIPs, VVIPs into the stadium.

Separate teams are being deployed to check the movements of antisocial elements.

During match days 3 mobile technicians are deployed at each gate to check f spectators' mobile phones. Mounted Police force are deployed at gates No's-1, 3, 4, 7 & 8 for effective patrolling.

Spectators are not allowed to carry the following items:

Laptops, Banners, Water Bottles,

Cameras, Cigarettes, Electronic Items,

Matchbox, Lighters, Sharp metal/plastic objects, Binoculars, Coins, Writing Pens

Batteries Helmets Perfumes, Bags, outside Eatables

SHE Teams/Anti-Eve-Teasing teams are deployed in and around the stadium in order to control the eve teasing against women.

Vigilance teams are deployed to control the vendors and their rates as prescribed by the authorities.

Exchange of accreditation Cards is strictly prohibited and replacement of personnel is not allowed and cases are also booked against change of passes.

Adequate signage boards are erected at different places to make the viewers reach the stadium easily.

The viewers are not being allowed to park any vehicles on either side of the main road from Genpact to Uppal Ring Road and Uppal Ring Road to Vishal Mart, Ramanthapur and the vehicles have parked at specified by the TSIIC parking areas only.

Gates would be opened and spectators allowed into the stadium by 1200 hours for matches.

Keeping the spectators count in view, adequate measures were taken by increasing the number of ambulances from 3 to 7 to be provided for immediate medical service to spectators.