Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming





In Match 42 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan will lock horns with South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (November 10). South Africa have already qualified for the semifinal and it will be a good occasion for Proteas to return to winning ways after facing 243 runs drubbing from India. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have the slightest chance of qualifying for the semifinal. Fazal Farooqi is likely to replace Noor Ahmad in Afghanistan Playing 11.

Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11

South Africa Playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.



South Africa vs Afghanistan head to head in ODI

South Africa and Afghanistan have played against each other in ODIs only once so far, and that too in the 2019 World Cup. South Africa won that match as they bundled out Afghans for a mere 125 and chased down the target with nine wickets in hand.

South Africa vs Afghanistan: Squad of both the teams

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams.



South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match will take place on Friday, November 10, 2023.

What is the venue of the SA vs AFG World Cup match?

South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

South Africa vs Afghanistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between South Africa and Afghanistan will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match in New Zealand.

How to watch the live streaming of the SA vs AFG World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.