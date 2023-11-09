Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11: Fazal Farooqi is likely to replace Noor Ahmad in Afghanistan Playing 11

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hotstar will live stream the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In Match 42 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan will lock horns with South Africa at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (November 10). South Africa have already qualified for the semifinal and it will be a good occasion for Proteas to return to winning ways after facing 243 runs drubbing from India. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have the slightest chance of qualifying for the semifinal. Fazal Farooqi is likely to replace Noor Ahmad in Afghanistan Playing 11.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


South Africa Playing 11 probable: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

South Africa vs Afghanistan head to head in ODI

South Africa and Afghanistan have played against each other in ODIs only once so far, and that too in the 2019 World Cup. South Africa won that match as they bundled out Afghans for a mere 125 and chased down the target with nine wickets in hand.

South Africa vs Afghanistan: Squad of both the teams

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran.

South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

South Africa vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match take place?

South Africa vs Afghanistan  World Cup match will take place on Friday, November 10, 2023. 

What is the venue of the SA vs AFG World Cup match?

South Africa vs Afghanistan  World Cup match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India. 

When will the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

South Africa vs Afghanistan live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between South Africa and Afghanistan will begin at 02:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match in New Zealand.

How to watch the live streaming of the SA vs AFG World Cup match in  India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup match in India for free.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 AFG vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

AFG vs SL highlights, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghans win, move to 5th spot

NZ vs AFG Highlights, World Cup 2023: Kiwis hammer Afghans by 149 runs

NZ vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: 7 down, Lanka in big trouble

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan, Pakistan chances for semifinals qualification

Final batch of tickets for World Cup knock-outs to go on sale tonight

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Quinton de KockICC ODI World Cup 2023ICC World Cupcricket world cupSouth Africa cricket teamAfghanistan cricket teamRashid Khancricket broadcastsports broadcastingStar SportsHotstarMohammad NabiDavid MillerKagiso Rabada

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story