Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Cricket World Cup: SA skipper Bavuma returns home due to personal reasons

Cricket World Cup: SA skipper Bavuma returns home due to personal reasons

South Africa suffered a setback on Thursday with their ODI skipper Temba Bavuma returning home from India due to personal reasons ahead of the side's two warm-up games of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

South Africa suffered a setback on Thursday with their ODI skipper Temba Bavuma returning home from India due to personal reasons ahead of the side's two warm-up games of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The Proteas are scheduled to take on Afghanistan and New Zealand in their first and second warm-up games on here September 29 and October 2 respectively.

As per an update on South Africa cricket's social media handles, Bavuma has returned to South Africa due to personal reasons.

T20I captain Aiden Markram will be leading the side in the two warm-up clashes in absence of Bavuma, who is likely to rejoin the team ahead of their opening game.

South Africa opens their World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in New Delhi on October 7.

Also Read

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details

Explained: How to structure your salary to reduce your tax burden

Women returning to work after break find most demand in telecom, HR sectors

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Bat manufacturers in J&K struggle to meet demand due to Cricket World Cup

Cricket World Cup: South Africa's Rabada believes they can win it this time

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Cricket World Cup 2023: Southee cleared for World Cup after thumb surgery

'Tough to look beyond Shreyas in WC playing XI, Gill to be main player'

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupSouth Africa cricket team

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group appoints new auditor for its main UK subsidiaries: Report

Google, Facebook, X, Edtech Cos likely to pay up to 18% IGST from October 1

Sports News

Asian Games 2023: Indian men's 10m air pistol team strikes Gold at Asiad

Asian Games LIVE updates, Day 5: Shooters win Gold; India medal tally - 22

India News

IPS officer who cracked Pulwama attack called back to Manipur amid violence

Fire at Mukherjee Nagar: Delhi police books paying guest facility owner

Economy News

India's diamond firms in the rough as global trade sanctions mount

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story