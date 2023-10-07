CWC 2023, SA vs SL: Proteas open campaign with win in high-scoring match

Saturday, October 7, 2023 was a day of runs, runs and only runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. A total of 754 runs were scored in the match- the highest ever in a World Cup game. South Africa, even after making 428/5, a world record- the highest total in a World Cup match, could win only by 102 runs as the Sri Lankan team did not let the opportunity of scoring runs go begging on one of the flattest tracks in a cricket game.

With an average first innings total of less than even 250, the Delhi pitched turned miraculously batting friendly as the Lankans put on 326 in their chase of 429 even as no one scored a century. Kusal Mendis (76), Charith Asalanka (79) and Dasun Shanaka (68) were the three half-century scorers, who batted at more than run a ball in their innings. For South Africa, World Cup debutant Gerald Coetzee finished with 3/68 in his three overs while Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj picked two wickets each. Lungi Ngidi got one wicket.

Earlier in the day, the only thing that went in favour of Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against South Africa was the toss. But after being asked to bat first, South Africa smashed their way to the highest ODI World Cup total as they amassed 428/5 in their fifty overs. Many other records were broken in this inning.

Markram hits fastest ODI World Cup century

Aiden Markram hit the fastest ODI World Cup century, reaching the milestone in only 49 balls and breaking the record of Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien who had smashed a 100 in 50 balls against England, incidentally in India during the 2011 World Cup.

3 centuries first time in the World Cup

It was the first instance where three centuries were recorded by a team in an ODI World Cup match as Rassi van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and Markram reached the three figures.

3 centuries fourth time in ODI cricket

It was also only the fourth instance where three centuries were recorded in an ODI inning and South Africa did for a record third time having achieved similar milestones against India and West Indies in 2015. The only other team to have done this are England who achieved this rare feat against the Netherlands in 2022.

Most expensive World Cup spell by debutant

Matheesha Patirana went for 1/95 in his 10 overs and this is by far the most expensive spell by a debutant in the ODI World Cup. He also became the most expensive Sri Lankan bowler ever in a World Cup game as he crossed Ashantha de Mel who conceded 91 in his spell against West Indies in Karachi during the 1987 World Cup.