IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM in Chennai

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2023: Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Australia Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Australia

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Australia Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the former champions India and Australia begin their campaign in an electrifying clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. For once the Chepauk crowd will not be cheering for the Men in Yellow as Rohit and Co will step out at the storied MA Chidambaram Stadium for the marquee clash.  The atmosphere will be electric with anticipation, but there will also be a hint of nervousness as India will play their opening match of the ICC World Cup at home as favourites. But before the IND vs AUS match begins at 2 PM IST, all eyes will be on the Playing XIs of both the sides given there has been some injury concerns in both the camps. Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here
...Read More

Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah KL Rahul Ravichandran Ashwin India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup ICC World Cup

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 12:27 PM IST

