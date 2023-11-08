ENG vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: England lose 2 quick wickets

In today's (Wednesday, November 8) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 , England will take on Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first. The English side made two changes in their playing 11 as Gus Atkinson and Harry Brook came in for Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone. As for the Dutch, Teja Nidamanuru came in for Saqib Zulfiqar. Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands Playing 11 England Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid Netherlands Playing 11: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren England vs Netherlands TOSS: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first against the Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Netherlands Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Netherlands World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs NED Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for ENG vs NED live score and match updates....