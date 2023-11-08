Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / ENG vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: England lose 2 quick wickets
ENG vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: England lose 2 quick wickets

England vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first against the Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune

BS Web Team
England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE. Photo: X

Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 3:57 PM IST
In today's (Wednesday, November 8) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will take on Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first. The English side made two changes in their playing 11  as Gus Atkinson and Harry Brook came in for Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone. As for the Dutch, Teja Nidamanuru came in for Saqib Zulfiqar.   
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands Playing 11
England Playing 11: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid
Netherlands Playing 11: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
England vs Netherlands TOSS: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first against the Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Netherlands
Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Netherlands World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs NED
Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for ENG vs NED live score and match updates....

Key Events

3:57 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Back-to-back fours by Harry Brook

3:55 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Logan van Beek back into the attack

3:52 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Malan Run Out

3:47 PM

3:45 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Dutt back into the attack

3:43 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Van der Merwe hit for yet another six

3:42 PM

3:14 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Malan hits a six

3:11 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 100 up for the English

3:09 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: van der Merwe into the attack

3:07 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Joe Root gets going

3:05 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Just four runs from the over

3:04 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Paul van Meekeren continues to bowl well

3:02 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Bas de Leede into the attack

3:01 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Powerplay over

2:59 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Fifty for Malan

2:57 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Malan goes berserk

2:55 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Dutt gets Bairstow

2:53 PM

2:32 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 10 runs from the over

2:30 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 9 runs from the over

2:28 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 14 runs from the over

2:05 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Decent start for England

2:01 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: National Anthems done

1:53 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head in World Cups

1:51 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head in ODIs

1:44 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Official Team Sheets

1:43 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Teja Nidamanuru back in Dutch playing 11

1:42 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Atkinson and Brook back in England playing 11

1:41 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Two changes in England Lineup

1:36 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: England win toss, opt to bat

1:32 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Pitch Report

1:31 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Squads of both sides

1:30 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Predicted playing 11 of both sides

1:24 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the live blog

3:57 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Back-to-back fours by Harry Brook

 
Over Summary-0 0 4 4 0 0; ENG 149-3 after 24 overs 
Harry Brook (9), Ben Stokes (5); Paul van Meekeren 4-0-24-0
 
Back-to-back fours by Harry Brook 
 
3:55 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Logan van Beek back into the attack

 
Over Summary-0 0 1 0 0 1; ENG 141-3 after 23 overs 
Harry Brook (1), Ben Stokes (5); Logan van Beek 6-0-49-1
 
Logan van Beek has been brought back into the attack and he goes for only two runs. 
 
3:52 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Malan Run Out

 
Over Summary-0 1 2 0 1 W; ENG 139-3 after 22 overs 
Dawid Malan (87), Ben Stokes (4); Aryan Dutt 7-0-36-1
 
Malan is Out. There was no need for Malan to go for that quick single as runs had been coming nice and easy and now the English side had lost two quick wickets as set Malan departed for 87 after finding his bat to be on the ground, trying to get back into the crease. 
 
3:47 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Root bowled in reverse-hit attempt

 
Over Summary-1 W 0 0 1 1; ENG 135-2 after 21 overs 
Dawid Malan (82), Joe Root (24); Logan van Beek 5-0-47-1
 
There was no need for Root to play such a shot, but he did and was bowled trying to reverse hit it. 
 
3:45 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Dutt back into the attack

 
Over Summary-2 1 1 1 Wd 0 1; ENG 132-1 after 20 overs 
Dawid Malan (82), Joe Root (24); Aryan Dutt 6-0-32-1
 
Aryan Dutt has been brought back into the attack 
 
3:43 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Van der Merwe hit for yet another six

 
Over Summary-0 6 0 1 0 1; ENG 125-1 after 19 overs 
Dawid Malan (82), Joe Root (24); Roelof van der Merwe 3-0-22-0
 
Van der Merwe is hit for yet another six here
 
3:42 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Just six runs from the over

 
Over Summary-1 1 1 1 1 1; ENG 117-1 after 18 overs 
Dawid Malan (75), Joe Root (2); Colin Ackermann 2-0-11-0
 
Just six runs from the over 
 
3:14 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Malan hits a six

 
Over Summary-6 1 1 1 1 0; ENG 111-1 after 17 overs 
Dawid Malan (72), Joe Root (20); Roelof van der Merwe 2-0-14-0
 
Dawid Malan has hit a six and he moves into the 70s now. 
 
3:11 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 100 up for the English

 
Over Summary-1 0 1 1 1 1; ENG 101-1 after 16 overs 
Dawid Malan (64), Joe Root (18); Colin Ackermann 1-0-5-0
 
Colin Ackermann comes into the attack and England bring up their 100
 
3:09 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: van der Merwe into the attack

 
Over Summary-1 1 1 0 1 0; ENG 96-1 after 15 overs 
Dawid Malan (61), Joe Root (16); Roelof van der Merwe 1-0-4-0
 
Roelof van der Merwe into the attack
 
3:07 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Joe Root gets going

 
Over Summary-Wd 4 1 1 2 1 0; ENG 92-1 after 14 overs 
Dawid Malan (59), Joe Root (14); Paul van Meekeren 3-0-16-0
 
Joe Root finally looks convincing in this over. 
 
3:05 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Just four runs from the over

 
Over Summary-0 1 2 0 0 1; ENG 82-1 after 13 overs 
Dawid Malan (58), Joe Root (6); Bas de Leede 2-0-7-0
 
Just four runs from the over 
 
3:04 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Paul van Meekeren continues to bowl well

 
Over Summary-2 1 0 0 1 1; ENG 78-1 after 12 overs 
Dawid Malan (57), Joe Root (3); Paul van Meekeren 2-0-6-0
 
Paul van Meekeren continues to bowl well. 
 
3:02 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Bas de Leede into the attack

 
Over Summary- 0 1 1 0 0 1; ENG 73-1 after 11 overs 
Dawid Malan (50), Joe Root (1); Bas de Leede 1-0-3-0
 
Bas de Leede has come into the attack and started nicely, going for just two runs in the over. 
 
3:01 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Powerplay over

 
Over Summary- 1 0 0 0 0 0; ENG 70-1 after 10 overs 
Dawid Malan (50), Joe Root (1); Paul van Meekeren 1-0-1-0
 
Paul van Meekeren comes and goes for only a single in his first over. 
 
2:59 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Fifty for Malan

 
Over Summary- 1 0 4 0 0 1; ENG 69-1 after 9 overs 
Dawid Malan (50), Joe Root (1); Aryan Dutt 5-0-25-1
 
This is the third fifty-plus score for Dawid Malan in this World Cup as he has been one of the brightest stars for England in what has been a pathetic World Cup campaign. 
 
2:57 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Malan goes berserk

 
Over Summary- 2 4 Wd 4 0 4 0; ENG 63-1 after 8 overs 
Dawid Malan (45), Joe Root (0); Logan van Beek 4-0-44-0
 
Malan goes berserk and hits van Beek for three fours in the over. 
 
2:55 PM

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Dutt gets Bairstow

 
Over Summary- 0 0 0 0 1 W; ENG 48-1 after 7 overs 
Jonny Bairstow (15), Dawid Malan (31); Aryan Dutt 4-0-19-1
 
The pressure of the last two overs and of the first four balls of this over has done the trick and Jonny Bairstow has lost his wicket here as he has been caught by van Meekeren off Aryan Dutt for 15. 
 
Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023England cricket teamNetherlandsStar SportsICC World Cupcricket world cupcricket broadcastsports broadcastingHotstarPuneJos ButtlerBen Stokes

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

