ENG vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: England win toss, bat first

England vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023 Updates: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bat first against the Netherlands at the MCA Stadium in Pune

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
England cricket team

England vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE. Photo: PTI

In today's (Wednesday, November 8) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will take on Netherlands at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. 
 
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands Playing 11

England Playing 11 Probable: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Gus Atkinson

Netherlands Playing 11 Probable: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

England vs Netherlands Live TOSS: The toss between England skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his Netherlandsn counterpart Kusal Mendis will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Netherlands

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Netherlands World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs NED

Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for ENG vs NED live score and match updates.



First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 1:25 PM IST

