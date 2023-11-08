ENG vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: England win toss, bat first

Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs Netherlands Playing 11

England Playing 11 Probable: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood/Gus Atkinson

Netherlands Playing 11 Probable: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

England vs Netherlands Live TOSS: The toss between England skipper Shakib Al Hasan and his Netherlandsn counterpart Kusal Mendis will take place at 1:30 pm IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs Netherlands

Star Sports will live broadcast the England vs Netherlands World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming ENG vs NED

Fans can watch the live stream of the England vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for ENG vs NED live score and match updates.