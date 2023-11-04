Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023; Prasidh named as replacement

ALSO READ: World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives)
Hardik Pandya's career stats
|Bowling
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Ave
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|10w
|ODIs
|17
|17
|794
|742
|29
|4/12
|4/12
|25.58
|5.6
|27.3
|2
|0
|0
|T20Is
|2
|2
|48
|61
|4
|2/29
|2/29
|15.25
|7.62
|12
|0
|0
|0
|FC
|11
|21
|1857
|863
|49
|6/35
|10/94
|17.61
|2.78
|37.8
|3
|2
|1
|List A
|67
|67
|3071
|2685
|113
|6/33
|6/33
|23.76
|5.24
|27.1
|7
|2
|0
|T20s
|79
|79
|1730
|2426
|77
|4/30
|4/30
|31.5
|8.41
|22.4
|1
|0
|0
|Batting & Fielding
|FORMAT
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|ODIs
|17
|7
|5
|2
|2*
|1
|17
|11.76
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T20Is
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|FC
|11
|15
|8
|62
|25
|8.85
|162
|38.27
|0
|0
|6
|4
|3
|List A
|67
|23
|18
|30
|9*
|6
|74
|40.54
|0
|0
|2
|1
|18
|T20s
|79
|12
|8
|10
|4*
|2.5
|29
|34.48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
How India will miss Hardik Pandya's services in the world cup?
Hardik Pandya gave India a third bowling option and in his absence if one of the five bowlers has a off day, then the opposition could target the sixth bowling option which could be Virat Kohli or any bowler.
The biggest test for India will be the game against South Africa on Sunday (November 5). The hard-hitting batters of South Africa could come hard on India bowler and could exploit the lack of sixth bowling option.