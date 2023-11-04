Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023; Prasidh named as replacement

Hardik Pandya ruled out of World Cup 2023; Prasidh named as replacement

ICC's Event Technical Committee approved Krishna as Hardik Pandya's replacement on Saturday.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Hardik Pandya headed straight to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after the injury on October 19.

4 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 10:26 AM IST
In a big blow to India's World Cup campaign, all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the remainder of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 after sustaining an ankle injury during the India vs Bangladesh game. 

Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna will replace Hardik Pandya in the 15-member India squad.

ALSO READ: World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

30-year-old Pandya has failed to recover in time for the rest of India's campaign. He headed straight to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after the injury on October 19.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 consists of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager Cricket and ETC Chair), Chris Tetley (ICC Head of Events), Hemang Amin (Acting CEO - BCCI), Gaurav Saxena (General Manager Operations, BCCI), Russel Arnold and Simon Doull (Independent Representatives)


Hardik Pandya's career stats

Bowling
FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 4w 5w 10w
ODIs 17 17 794 742 29 4/12 4/12 25.58 5.6 27.3 2 0 0
T20Is 2 2 48 61 4 2/29 2/29 15.25 7.62 12 0 0 0
FC 11 21 1857 863 49 6/35 10/94 17.61 2.78 37.8 3 2 1
List A 67 67 3071 2685 113 6/33 6/33 23.76 5.24 27.1 7 2 0
T20s 79 79 1730 2426 77 4/30 4/30 31.5 8.41 22.4 1 0 0
Batting & Fielding
FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct
ODIs 17 7 5 2 2* 1 17 11.76 0 0 0 0 3
T20Is 2 - - - - - - - - - - - 0
FC 11 15 8 62 25 8.85 162 38.27 0 0 6 4 3
List A 67 23 18 30 9* 6 74 40.54 0 0 2 1 18
T20s 79 12 8 10 4* 2.5 29 34.48 0 0 0 0 16
Source: ESPNcricinfo

How India will miss Hardik Pandya's services in the world cup?

Hardik Pandya gave India a third bowling option and in his absence if one of the five bowlers has a off day, then the opposition could target the sixth bowling option which could be Virat Kohli or any bowler. 

The biggest test for India will be the game against South Africa on Sunday (November 5). The hard-hitting batters of South Africa could come hard on India bowler and could exploit the lack of sixth bowling option.

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023ICC World Cupcricket world cupHardik PandyaIndia cricket teamBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 9:34 AM IST

