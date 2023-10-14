World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batter and bowler after IND vs PAK match

Indian cricket team have moved to the top spot of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after thrashing Pakistan by 7 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. New Zealand dropped to the second spot with 6 points in three matches (NRR 1.604). India also has six points in 3 matches, but their NRR is 1.821.

Rohit Sharma was the hero with the bat for the Indian team as he scored a brilliant 86 in the chase of 192.





Check out the full points table here South Africa are in the third spot with four points in two matches. Temba Bavuma's side have played one match less than India and New Zealand.