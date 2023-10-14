World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batter and bowler after IND vs PAK match

Check out the full points table here
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Wickets
|Average
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|27
|8
|11.62
|Mitchell Santner
|3
|30
|8
|15.88
|Matt Henry
|3
|28.3
|8
|18.25
|Hasan Ali
|3
|22
|7
|19.14
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3
|27.3
|5
|20.8
World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batters and bowlers after IND vs PAK match
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Wickets
|Average
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|27
|8
|11.62
|Mitchell Santner
|3
|30
|8
|15.88
|Matt Henry
|3
|28.3
|8
|18.25
|Hasan Ali
|3
|22
|7
|19.14
|Ravindra Jadeja
|3
|27.3
|5
|20.8
First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 8:17 PM IST