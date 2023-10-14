Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batter and bowler after IND vs PAK match

World Cup 2023 Points Table, top batters and bowlers after IND vs PAK match

Jasprit Bumrah leads the top bowlers chart as India top the ICC World Cup 2023 points table after the India vs Pakistan match.

Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Indian cricket team have moved to the top spot of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table after thrashing Pakistan by 7 wickets at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. New Zealand dropped to the second spot with 6 points in three matches (NRR 1.604). India also has six points in 3 matches, but their NRR is 1.821. 

Rohit Sharma was the hero with the bat for the Indian team as he scored a brilliant 86 in the chase of 192. 

South Africa are in the third spot with four points in two matches. Temba Bavuma's side have played one match less than India and New Zealand.

Check out the full points table here 

Player Matches Overs Wickets Average
Jasprit Bumrah 3 27 8 11.62
Mitchell Santner 3 30 8 15.88
Matt Henry 3 28.3 8 18.25
Hasan Ali 3 22 7 19.14
Ravindra Jadeja 3 27.3 5 20.8

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 8:17 PM IST

