Jadeja to Trott: Support staff behind Afghanistan's success in World Cup

A video of Ajay Jadeja, former India cricketer and currently the mentor of the Afghanistan team in the ICC World Cup 2023 went viral in which he said in chaste Hindi that the day Afghanistan beats a big team in World Cup, people won't call them a minnows anymore. Well, not just one, but the Afghans have defeated three big teams in their first six matches and all those wins have been big victories, showing exemplary improvement of the team from the Hindukush.

Hamid Hassan- Bowling coach

A former Afghani fast bowler, who rubbed shoulders with current players like Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Hashamtullah Shahidi among others, Hamid Hassan knows how to guide his players. The Afghan took over from Umar Gul as the bowling coach in March 2023. 36-year-old Hassan knew what it was to get close but not win a World Cup match. But now as a coach, the man who took 94 international wickets in 63 matches has tasted three wins in nine matches.

Raees Ahmadzai- Assistant coach

Having played his cricket in the times when Afghanistan was not even an associate member to now coaching them when they are full members and beating full members of the ICC regularly, assistant coach Raees Ahamadzai has come a long way alongside Afghanistan.

At first, he was involved as a player, playing five ODIs and eight T20Is between 2009 and 2010, Ahmadzai has seen the growth of Afghan cricket from close quarters. He was appointed as advisor to the selection committee in 2012 and then moved up the ranks of the coaching staff from assistant to the coaches to now being an assistant coach. He also doubles up as batting coach alongside newly appointed mentor Jadeja.

Ryan Maron- Fielding coach

This is the second stint of the South African Maron as Afghanistan fielding coach. Maron, who did not succeed as an opening batter and could feature in only 18 First-Class matches back home for Western Province, has previously worked as a fielding coach for the West Indies and Dolhpins, a domestic South African side.

Ajay Jadeja- Mentor

Jadeja, who has massive experience of playing at the highest level and is funny, and energetic and enjoys what he does is an instant hit among the Afghan cricketers.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, opening batter of Afghanistan while speaking in the mixed zone after the England game, which was the first win for Afghanistan in this World Cup, said, "He (Jadeja) is a man who always gives happiness to you. He's made cricket easy for us. He always says just go and enjoy. We love him, and he is someone special for us. He tells us to keep things simple, and just go and enjoy. That's the most important tip for us.”

Jadeja's cricketing career was marred by the match-fixing controversy during the prime of his career where he had played 196 ODIs and 15 Tests. He played his last ODI in 2000 having made his debut in 1992. Just 8 years of international cricket and he was a household name.