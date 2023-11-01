Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: Palestine flag flashed at Eden Gardens during PAK-BAN match

World Cup 2023: Palestine flag flashed at Eden Gardens during PAK-BAN match

In a video and photograph that went viral on social media, three people were seen flashing the Palestine flag by climbing on a dais.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Palestine flag in PAK vs BAN World Cup match.

Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
A group of supporters purportedly waved Palestine flag and launched a 'Free Palestine' campaign on the sidelines of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh World Cup match at Eden Gardens here on Tuesday.

In a video and photograph that went viral on social media, three people were seen flashing the Palestine flag by climbing on a dais.
 

There has been no official word from the ICC, but according to reports the local authorities have detained four persons in connection with the incident.

It's not clear whether the supporters were from Bangladesh or India. Thousands of Bangladeshi fans had travelled to the city to watch the match.

The nationalities of the detained persons are not known.

The match witnessed an official attendance of 27,940 in the 67,000-capacity Eden Gardens. Bangladesh endured a second straight defeat at Eden Gardens to be knocked out of the World Cup.

Opting to bat, Bangladesh were bundled out for 204 in 45.1 before Pakistan cruised to a seven-wicket win.

The incident has come to light in the wake of Israel's offensive on Gaza strip following Hamas' attack on Israel.

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

