ODI World Cup: Official warm-up games announced, India to face ENG and NED

ICC announced the schedule of the official warm-up matches for the ODI World Cup in which hosts India are slated to play England and the Netherlands

BS Web Team New Delhi
ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches announced. Photo: ICC

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 9:10 PM IST
India will play England and the Netherlands in their two official warm-up matches ahead of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, confirmed the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The two India games will be played in Guwahati, Assam and Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. 

India will face England at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Rohit Sharma-led side will gear up for the World Cup by playing its second and last warm-up match at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday, October 03, 2023. 

Along with India, the rest of the nine teams will play their games in Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram only. All the warm-up matches will be day/night and begin at 02:00 pm IST. 

In the press release, ICC clarified the rules of the warm-up games. The release said, “As at previous ICC Cricket World Cup events, warm-up fixtures will be 50 overs per side, but will not carry ODI status as teams will be allowed to field all members of their 15-player squad in these matches.”

The World Cup would begin on October 5, 2023, with defending champions England facing New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Here’s the full schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches

Match
Number		 Team 1 Team 2 Day and Date Venue
01 Bangladesh  Sri Lanka Friday, 29 September Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
02 South Africa  Afghanistan Friday, 29 September Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
03 New Zealand  Pakistan Friday, 29 September
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
04 India England Saturday, 30 September Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
05 Australia  Natherlands   Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
06 England Bangladesh Monday, 2 October Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
07 New Zealand South Africa Monday, 2 October Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
08 Afghanistan Sri Lanka Tuesday, 3 October Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati
09 India Netherlands Tuesday, 3 October Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram
10 Pakistan  Australia Tuesday, 3 October Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Note: All matches would start at 02:00 pm IST

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 9:10 PM IST

