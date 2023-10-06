PAK vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will begin their campaign when Babar Azam's men lock horns with the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan will look to put pressure on Netherlands from word go today. It will be interesting to both Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq find spots in Pakistan Playing 11 given the former had horrid outing in the Asia Cup. Netherlands, on the other hand, will look to make most of their outing in Hyderabad. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Netherlands Playing 11 Pakistan Playing 11 probable: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel/Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali 10 Shaheen Shah Afridi 11 Haris Rauf Netherlands Playing 11 probable: Vikramjit Singh 2 Max O'Dowd 3 Wesley Barresi 4 Bas de Leede 5 Colin Ackermann 6 Scott Edwards (capt &wk) 7 Ryan Klein 8 Logan van Beek 9 Roelof van der Merwe, 10 Shariz Ahmed 11 Paul van Meekeren Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE TOSS; The coin flip between the two captains will take place at 1:30 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast PAK vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming PAK vs NED Star Sports will live broadcast Pakistan vs Netherlands World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for Pakistan vs Netherlands live score and match updates... Read More