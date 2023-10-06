Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / PAK vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today
PAK vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

Check the Pakistan vs Netherlands Live score and match updates related to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here

Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will begin their campaign when Babar Azam's men lock horns with the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan will look to put pressure on Netherlands from word go  today. It will be interesting to both Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq find spots in Pakistan Playing 11 given the former had horrid outing in the Asia Cup. Netherlands, on the other hand, will look to make most of their outing in Hyderabad. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

1:07 PM

World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | Pakistan coach on Hyderabad wicket

It looks an incredibly good wicket. The facilities here in Hyderabad have been outstanding and the curators have done a great job. The wickets we had for the warm-up games were brilliant and this pitch looks no different. It looks a very, very good one.

1:01 PM

World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | Key stats

  • Babar Azam needs 26 runs to become the first active Pakistan batter to score 500 ODI World Cup runs.
  • Pakistan have lost the first World Cup match at the last two tournaments, and four of the last five.
  • Netherlands have won just two of their 15 World Cup matches, their last success coming in 2007 against Scotland.

12:48 PM

World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | Pak's bowling department

The seasoned Hasan Ali has big shoes to fill in Naseem's absence as he will open the bowling alongside Shaheen Afridi.
 
Haris Rauf, who leaked 97 runs in nine overs against Australia, too need be at his best if Pakistan are to advance in the competition.
 
Of late, Pakistan have left a lot to be desired in the fielding department and will be looking to correct that.


12:38 PM

World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | Netherlands on today's games

Netherlands player Bas de Leede pre-match press conference

We've spent quite a bit of time in India now. So obviously, the closer you get to the first game, the more excited you're going to get. I think we're ready. You know, we spent some time in Bangalore, where we trained. And now, unfortunately, we had the two rained off games, which was a shame. But yeah, I think we've had the right prep to be ready for tomorrow.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

12:26 PM

World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE | PREVIEW

Pakistan would be desperate to plug the gaping holes and hope their star players regain form when they open their World Cup campaign against a free spirited Netherlands here on Friday.
 
Following a pre-mature Asia Cup exit and defeats in the two warm-up games, Pakistan definitely need to raise their game to go deep in the ODI showpiece.
 
The problems begin from the top with the opening combination not looking the most threatening in the competition. Imam-Ul-Haq averages an impressive 50 in ODIs but on flatter decks in India, he need to better his strike rate of 82 by a few notches.
 
Imam is expected to start against Netherlands but the team will need to choose between the destructive but out-of-form Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique who doesn't have the experience of world events.
 
The big positive for the unpredictable team is that its number three and four, skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are in sublime touch.
 
Iftikhar Ahmed too has been getting the runs but it remains to be seen if Salman Agha also gets accommodated in the middle-order.
 
If the warm-ups are an indication, the game on Friday is expected to be another high-scoring affair with bowlers having no margin for error. Getting used to the varied conditions in India will be another challenge for Babar and his players, who don't get to play in the IPL like the players of other teams.

12:23 PM

World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs Netherlands LIVE SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023's today's match. Pakistan vs Netherlands match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. 

