PAK vs NED LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan will begin their campaign when Babar Azam's men lock horns with the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Pakistan will look to put pressure on Netherlands from word go today. It will be interesting to both Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq find spots in Pakistan Playing 11 given the former had horrid outing in the Asia Cup. Netherlands, on the other hand, will look to make most of their outing in Hyderabad. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here