Cricket World Cup 2023 SL vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Sri Lanka will be eyeing their first win in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, when they lock horns with Netherlands at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday (October 21). Sri Lanka's world cup campaign has been marred by injuries as their captain Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the tournament. However, he is still in India and trying to regain his fitness. He has been part of Sri Lanka's travelling reserve along with Angelo Mathews and Dushmantha Chameera. In the press conference on the eve of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match, Sri Lanka assistant coach Naveen Naved said that Matheesha Pathirana is ruled out of the match as he is undergoing rehabilitation. Netherlands, meanwhile, are expected to retain their winning combination, which defeated South Africa in Dharamsala. Check Australia vs Pakistan live score and match updates here



Cricket World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Playing 11

Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probable

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Netherlands Playing 11 Probable

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands head-to-head

Sri Lanka will walk into the game as favourites as they have never lost an ODI match against Netherlands. However, one cannot rule out the Dutch side given in the ICC World Cup 2023, Sri Lanka have not won a single match.

Total matches played: 5

Sri Lanka won: 5

Netherlands won: 0

No result: 0

Tied- 00

SA vs NED ODI World Cup: Squads of both team

Sri Lanka Squad for World Cup 2023

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dimuth Karunaratne

Netherlands Squad for World Cup 2023

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup match take place?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup match will take place on Saturday, October 21, 2023.

What is the venue of the SA vs NED World Cup match?

The Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup match will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 10:00 AM IST.

What is the match timing of the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Netherlands will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the SL vs NED World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the Sri Lanka vs Netherlands World Cup match in India for free.