World Cup - Paisa vasool: Fan reacts after PAK vs SA thriller in Chennai

After South Africa's nail-biting one-wicket win against Pakistan in the 26th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, a fan said that it was one of the best matches in the ongoing tournament.

While speaking to ANI, a cricket fan said that the best team won the game on Friday.

"The match was full 'paisa vasool'. It was one of the best matches of the World Cup... The best team won the match," a fan told ANI.



Another fan said that it was an absolutely thrilling match between South Africa and Pakistan.

"It was an absolutely thrilling match. It was an extremely enjoyable match," another fan stated.

One of the fans in Chennai said that they supported South Africa and they won the match.

"The match was superb. We supported South Africa and they won the match, we are happy," another fan stated.

A cricket fan praised Tabraiz Shamsi's bowling and Aiden Markram's batting.

"Excellent bowling by Tabraiz Shamsi and batting by Aiden Markram. It was a good match, we enjoyed it," a fan added.

Coming to the match, Babar Azam won the toss and chose to bat first. In the first inning, the 'Men in Green' openers failed to make a mark in the game.

However, Babar Azam played a 50-run knock from 65 balls to help his side take in a better position game.

Saud Shakeel also scored 52 runs in 52 balls. Meanwhile, Shadab Khan too played a stunning knock of 43 runs from 36 balls.

Tabraiz Shamsi led the Proteas' bowling attack and scalped four wickets in his 10-over spell. Marco Jansen also bagged three wickets against Pakistan.

Babar and Saud helped the 'Men in Green' register 270 runs in the first inning.

In the run-chase inning, Aiden Markram played a stunning 91-run knock to keep his side in a better position. However, Tabraiz Shamsi ended the game in style by smashing four at the end.

Shaheen Afridi led the Pakistani bowling attack after he took three wickets in his 10-over spell. But it was not enough to defend the target.

In the end, the Proteas registered a 1-wicket win on Friday.

Shamsi was named the Player of the Match after his four-wicket haul in the first inning.