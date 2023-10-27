Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / PAK vs SA Highlights World Cup 2023: Proteas beat Pakistan by one wicket
Pakistan vs South Africa Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: In the first thriller of the World Cup, Proteas defeated Babar Azam led Pakistan by 1 wicket and moved to number one in points table

In a thrilling encounter in the  ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa defeated Pakistan by just one wicket at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and moved to the number one spot in the points table. Chasing 271 to win, the Proteas were helped by Aiden Markram's 90. However, they were reduced to 260/9, needing 11 runs to win with only one wicket in hand when Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi held their nerves to see their team through. For Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Afridi picked 3/45 and tried his best to get his team to victory. However, one LBW decision did not go in their favour and it quite literally summed up their day. Earlier in the day, Pakistan were bowled out for 270 in 46.4 overs as Shamsi took 4/60 for South Africa and Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit fifties for the Pakistani side. Babar won the toss and decided to bat first. Pakistan made two changes in their playing 11 as Mohammad Nawaz came in for Usama Mir while Mohammad Wasim Jnr replaced Hasan Ali. In the Proteas playing 11, there were three changes as well with Kagiso Rabda, Reeza Hendricks, and Lizaad Williams making way for Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, and Shamsi respectively.  
Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11
Pakistan Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
South Africa Playing 11:  Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan's Babar Azam and South Africa's Temba Bavuma fell in favour of the former who decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 
Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Proteas win a thriller in Chennai


In a thrilling encounter in the  ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa defeated Pakistan by just one wicket at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and moved to the number one spot in the points table. Chasing 271 to win, the Proteas were helped by Aiden Markram's 90. However, they were reduced to 260/9, needing 11 runs to win with only one wicket in hand when Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi held their nerves to see their team through. For Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Afridi picked 3/45 and tried his best to get his team to victory. However, one LBW decision did not go in their favour and it quite literally summed up their day.
 

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | 8 needed off 24, 1 wicket in hand

 
Over Summary:0 0 W 2 Wd 0 0; SA 263-9 after 45 overs 
 
Keshav Maharaj (1), Tabraiz Shamsi (2); Haris Rauf 10-0-62-2
 
Haris Raauf takes the all-important wicket of Lungi Ngisi and makes the match interesting . 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | 11 needed off 30, 2 wickets in hand

 
Over Summary: L1 1 0 L1 0 Wd 0; SA 256-8 after 45 overs 
 
Keshav Maharaj (1), Lungi Ngidi (3); Mohammad Wasim Jr 9-1-47-2
 
That could have easily been played down. But not today. 
 
And Wasim Jnr bowls a wide. Every run is important here and these will cost big time. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Afridi goes wicketless in his last over

 
Over Summary: 0 Wd 0 1 0 0 0; SA 256-8 after 44 overs 
 
Keshav Maharaj (1), Lungi Ngidi (3); Shaheen Afridi 10-0-45-3
 
Oh, Shaheen Afridi!! He could have very well finished the match in this over itself, but he doesn’t get even one wicket. Suc has been luck. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | 3 from the over

 
Over Summary: 1 1 1 0 0 0; SA 254-8 after 43 overs 
 
Keshav Maharaj (1), Lungi Ngidi (3); Usama Mir 8-0-45-2
 
Usama Mir gives three runs away 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Afridi gets Coetzee

 
Over Summary: 1 W 0 0 0 0; SA 251-8 after 42 overs 
 
Keshav Maharaj (0), Lungi Ngidi (1); Shaheen Afridi 9-0-43-3
 
Wicket!! Gerald Coetzee nicks one to the keeper and Shaheen Afrid keeps Pakistan alive in the match once again. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Big wicket of Markram

 
Over Summary: 1 W 0 0 0 0; SA 250-7 after 41 overs 
 
Gerald Coetzee (1), Keshav Maharaj (0); Usama Mir Usama Mir 7-0-42-2
 
Wicket!! The big wicket of Aiden Markram has been picked up by Pakistan and they refuse to let the game die here in Chennai. We finally have a close game in the World Cup here. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Dramatic over

 
Over Summary: 1 2 0 1 0 2; SA 249-6 after 40 overs 
 
Gerald Coetzee (1), Aiden Markram (87); Shaheen Afridi 8-0-42-2
 
Edged past the point, almost a run-out, and could have been played down. But nothing here as the wickets column shows only six wickets. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Just not happening for Pakistan

 
Over Summary: 1 1 2 0 2 0; SA 243-6 after 39 overs 
 
Gerald Coetzee (1), Aiden Markram (87); Haris Rauf 9-0-59-1
 
It's just not happening for Pakistan as Coetzee is able to get easy runs here
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Wickets must for Pakistan

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 1 0; SA 237-6 after 38 overs 
 
Gerald Coetzee (1), Aiden Markram (87); Mohammad Wasim Jr 8-1-45-2
 
Wickets are must for Pakistan, but they haven’t got any in this over. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Haris Rauf gets Jansen

 
Over Summary: 0 1 4 6 W 0; SA 235-6 after 37 overs 
 
Gerald Coetzee (0), Aiden Markram (86); Haris Rauf 8-0-53-1
 
Haris Rauf has got Jansen and kept things alive here even after going for 11 runs. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Mohammad Wasim Jr tries reverse swing

 
Over Summary: 1 0 4 1 4 0; SA 224-5 after 36 overs 
 
Marco Jansen (10), Aiden Markram (85); Mohammad Wasim Jr 7-1-43-2
 
Mohammad Wasim Jr brought to try and give a wicket through reverse swing but he fails and goes for 10 runs. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Usama Mir brought back

 
Over Summary: 1 0 1 1 2 1; SA 214-5 after 35 overs 
 
Marco Jansen (5), Aiden Markram (80); Usama Mir 6-0-41-1
 
Usama Mir brought in to test Jansen with spin but to no avail 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Shaheen gets Miller

 
Over Summary: W 0 0 0 1 1; SA 208-5 after 34 overs 
 
David Miller (29), Aiden Markram (77); Shaheen Afridi 7-0-36-2
 
Shaheen Afridi has got the crucial wicket of David Miller here. Will it be enough though or is it too little too late for Pakistan?
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | 200 up for Proteas

 
Over Summary:0 4 2 0 Wd 0 0; SA 206-4 after 33 overs 
 
David Miller (29), Aiden Markram (77); Haris Rauf 7-0-42-0
 
Proteas have brought up their 200 here 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Five runs from the over

 
Over Summary: 1 1 0 0 2 1; SA 199-4 after 32 overs 
 
David Miller (28), Aiden Markram (67); Shaheen Afridi 6-0-34-1
 
Five runs from the over 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Haris Rauf brought back

 
Over Summary: 0 0 1 1 0 1; SA 194-4 after 31 overs 
 
David Miller (28), Aiden Markram (67); Haris Rauf 6-0-35-0
 
Babar is playing it all out here as he is going for all his key bowlers to try and take a wicket here. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Afridi brought back

 
Over Summary: 1 Wd 0 1 0 0 0; SA 188-4 after 30 overs 
 
David Miller (27), Aiden Markram (65); Shaheen Afridi 5-0-29-1
 
Shaheen Afridi, the final card has been played here by Babar to try and break this 55-run stand. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Iftikhar into the attack

 
Over Summary: 0 1 0 1 6 0; SA 188-4 after 29 overs 
 
David Miller (26), Aiden Markram (64); Iftikhar Ahmed 3-0-23-0
 
Iftikhar Ahmed has finally been brought back into the attack and still, there is no wicket as Proteas show cleverness to not allow the Pakistan bowler to bowl at Miller. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE | Things not clicking anymore

 
Over Summary: 0 6 0 Wd 0 0 0; SA 168-4 after 28 overs 
 
David Miller (25), Aiden Markram (57); Mohammad Wasim Jr 6-1-33-2
 
Things not going in Pakistan’s favour anymore as they are now edges are not going in hands anymore. 
 
Check Pakistan vs South Africa Full Scorecard Here
