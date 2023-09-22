Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup winners to get $4 million, runners-up to recieve $2 million: ICC

World Cup winners to get $4 million, runners-up to recieve $2 million: ICC

The apex body has taken this decision in a bid to make the tournament more competitive and entertaining, both for the players and the fans

Press Trust of India Dubai
A total of 10 million $ will be distributed by the ICC among all winning teams throughout the tournament | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The winner of the upcoming ODI World Cup will get a prize purse of $ 4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) while the runners-up will get richer by $ 2 million (approximately 16 crore), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday.

The ICC announced the prize money and incentives for all 48 matches to be played in the showpiece starting next month.

The two losing semi finalists will get $ 800,000 (Rs 6 crore approximately) each.

The other six teams who fail to qualify for the knockouts will get $ 100,000 (Rs 82 lakh approximately) each, and the winner of each group stage match will get an incentive of $ 40000 (Rs 33 lakh approximately).

A total of 10 million $ will be distributed by the ICC among all winning teams throughout the tournament.

The apex body has taken this decision in a bid to make the tournament more competitive and entertaining, both for the players and the fans.

The World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. It will comprise 45 league matches and three knockout matches.

This will be the 13th edition of the men's ODI World Cup, and 10 teams (India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands) will feature in the tournament.

Also Read

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 format, teams, venues, match rules, winners list

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

ODI World Cup 2023 ticket sales to begin on August 25; check key dates

WI vs IND 1st ODI Playing 11: Ishan Kishan preffered over Sanju Samson

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Playing 11: Samson replaces Kohli, Rohit rested

Cricket World Cup: Pakistan announce squad; Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah

Double blow for South Africa: Magala, Nortje ruled out of Cricket World Cup

He is one of India's trump cards: Ajit Agarkar praises Kuldeep Yadav

Jos Buttler doesn't enojoy informing players about omission from squad

Ashwin vs Washington: Story behind unexpected trial for Cricket World Cup

Topics :World CupICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cup

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story