Three days after India successfully wrapped up the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit with a surprise joint declaration and inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the bloc, China issued a comprehensive document elaborating its vision for global governance reforms and advocating a place for Africa on the high table of the United Nations Security Council.

India used its year-long G20 presidency to push itself as the true voice of the Global South, a term used less for the geographical Southern Hemisphere and more for the developing world that faces the common challenges of poverty, inequality and under-development.

China, through its Belt and Road Initiative (BLT), has been doling out loans to poor countries in the name of helping them ramp up their infrastructure. That has started to unravel sooner than expected with countries from Sri Lanka to Zambia falling into debt traps. But an unrelenting China has doubled down on its ambition to form a coalition against the West by reaffirming its leadership of the Global South.

At the G77 Summit of developing countries earlier this month in Cuba, Li Xi, the special representative of Chinese President Xi Jinping, said China is the world's largest developing nation and a natural member of the Global South.

“No matter what stage of development it reaches, China will always be part of the developing world and a member of the Global South,” said Li.

As if speaking in anticipation, external affairs minister S Jaishankar told a television channel last month that those who really belong to the Global South know it in their heart. “Anybody can say we are Global South. Question is do you behave like the Global South? Global South to me is partly income, partly mindset, partly heart, partly performance on the ground,” said Jaishankar in remarks considered a dig at China.

In January, India hosted a Voice of the Global South Summit with virtual participation from 125 states to mainstream concerns of the developing countries in the G20. China, as expected, was not invited.

Modi spoke about 4Rs at the summit, calling for a global agenda to respond to the priorities of the Global South by framing an inclusive and balanced international agenda; recognize that the principle of ‘Common but Differentiated Responsibilities’ applies to all global challenges; respect sovereignty of all nations, rule of law and peaceful resolution of differences and disputes; and reform international institutions, including the United Nations, to make them more relevant.

Jaishankar was more forthright at the summit, holding that the recent developments have added further to the stresses and anxieties of the Global South. “As it is, many were facing unsustainable debt, unviable projects, trade barriers, contracting financial flows and climate pressure. It starkly exposed the dangers of over-centralized globalization and unreliable supply chains. It was a reminder too that a more democratic and equitable world can only be built on greater diversification and localisation of capabilities.”

At the end of the summit, India announced a host of initiatives including a project to provide essential medical supplies to developing countries in crisis (Aarogya Maitri) and Global South Centre of Excellence among others.

Jayant Dasgupta, India’s former ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO), said India has started asserting that it belongs to the Global South and a proud one at that. “Most of our concerns are very closely aligned with those of the other countries of the South. There is growing disillusionment with China and its BRI to a certain extent amongst the poorer countries. India is trying to grab that space being vacated by China because of its harsh conditions of debt repayment,” he added.

Sanjay Bhattacharyya, former BRICS Sherpa, said China’s ambition to be part of the Group of Two with a dominant/assertive role in geopolitics is not in sync with its aspiration to lead the Global South. “The Global South needs a more accommodative and cooperative leadership. China certainly doesn’t fit that kind of a role,” he added.

Bhattacharyya said the fact that India’s economic growth has given it the ability and also willingness to be a voice of the Global South. “Countries have to believe that the options that they get into, whether it's development or strategic, are part of their own national priorities and agenda, and not something that is dictated by the agenda of some other country like China. India's is a much more collaborative approach, trying to put the aspirations of the developing countries on the global stage,” he added.

But Can India match China penny by penny?

Bhattacharyya believes that is no more the name of the game. “China must do what it does the worst: get countries into debt, make them strategically deficient. Money is not the only driving force. That realisation has come to many. All across Africa, the white man's burden has now become the yellow man’s burden. So that model has actually failed,” he said.

India believes the reforms in the multilateral development banks (MDBs) that it is spearheading as part of its G20 presidency could unleash additional lending by MDBs to the tune of $200 billion over the next decade and assist developing countries in fiscal distress.

Dasgupta said India of course cannot match the Chinese financial heft, even though the latter’s economy is in doldrums and slowing down at a faster clip than anticipated. “India should look at trilateral cooperation models with developed countries as an alternative to the Chinese model of direct financing,” he added.

India launched Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) in 2019 along with the UK and Australia to support the development of resilient infrastructure in least developed countries. India and France have agreed to work towards setting up Indo-Pacific trilateral development cooperation for funding projects especially in the framework of International Solar Alliance. The ISA now has firmed up projects in Bhutan, Papua New Guinea and Senegal.