Amid high trade, India-Russia ties slow on investments, remittances

On the investment front, foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows and overseas direct investments (ODI) from and to Russia were just $5 million in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country, earlier this week, included announcements of an annual trade target of $100 billion by 2030, a plan to eliminate trade barriers and restoring balance in bilateral trade. Other economic parameters have seen less traction amid sanctions following the Ukraine war.

India’s growing proximity to Russia has not fully extended to investment flow and other economic parameters outside of trade.

In fact, equity inflows from Russia were declining even before the war began in 2022.

Investments by Indians in Russia fell over 97 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), according to the latest data available for FY24 (chart 1).

Trade between the two countries has picked up, especially since India started importing cheap Russian crude oil after the start of war.

The total value of trade between the two countries has risen 400 per cent since the beginning of the war in FY22. It grew 53 per cent in the 10 years ending FY19 before the Covid disruptions.

Before the war in FY22, India’s annual import bill from Russia was $9.9 billion. Imports have ballooned to over $61.4 billion in FY24. This has led to a widening trade deficit between India and Russia. The deficit is now the largest since at least 2000-01.