Raising PM Kisan to Rs 8,000 is feasible, MNREGA demands are wishlist

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has to prioritise the demand from the farm and rural sector to fit them within budgetary constraints even as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) transferred more than double the surplus at Rs 2.1 trillion over what was pegged in the interim Budget for 2024-25 and there is likely to be a slight uptick in collections from personal income tax.

The government has around Rs 1.09 trillion more from RBI transfers compared to slightly over Rs 1.02 trillion pegged from this head and dividends from public sector banks (PSBs). Dividends from PSBs are yet to come. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Tax revenues, net of devolution to the states, was only Rs 2,600 crore higher during 2023-24 than what was pegged in the revised estimates. However, the first two-three months of tax collections showed that there could be a bit of upward revision in the Budget estimates for 2024-25 in the full Union Budget than what was pegged in the interim Budget, mainly from personal income tax.

ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar anticipates an upside in tax and non-tax receipts of Rs 1.2 trillion relative to the amount pencilled into the interim Budget estimates For FY25. Surplus transfers from RBI and dividends from PSBs form part of non-tax receipts. The government may get a bit of extra leeway if nominal GDP growth is pegged higher than 10.5 per cent assumed in the interim Budget for FY25.



As such, any extra expenditure on the rural sector in the Budget needs to be fit in this extra money – 1.2-1.21 trillion – since other avenues may not give anything additional.

For instance, take the demand to increase the PM KISAN allocation from the existing Rs 6,000 per farmer a year to at least Rs 8,000.

Based on the allocation in the interim Budget for FY25, which was around Rs 60,000 crore; any hike in allocation will push this up to Rs 80,000 crore. This is based on the premise that around 95-100 million farmers are eligible for annual income support under PM-KISAN.



This additional spend of Rs 20,000 crore can easily be funded by the higher revenues of the government for FY25.

Then comes the demand for hiking MGNREGA wages to Rs 400 per day and raising the mandatory days of employment from 100 days to 200 days.

The latter, according to some estimates, is expected to cost the exchequer Rs 4.15 trillion if all the eligible workers are provided employment for all mandatory days (200 in this case). The interim Budget allocated Rs 86,000 for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

This meant additional Rs 3.29 trillion would be needed. This would not fit into the resources that the government may have for FY25. As such, the demand of 200 days needs to be tweaked.



It should be noted that the average employment provided in any year under MNREGA has never touched 60 days ever since the scheme was introduced against the mandatory 100 days.

Even if the current legal obligation of 100 days of employment is provided, the government will get a higher bill under MGNREGA at around Rs 2.07 trillion for FY25 compared to what the interim Budget had pegged. This is after assuming that the average cost per day per person is Rs 346 (at 2023-24 levels) and around 60 million people work under MGNREGA every year.

This measure would need Rs 1.21 trillion extra and would alone wipe out all the extra money that the Centre may have at its disposal.



Now, come to the second demand of raising the average mandatory wages under the scheme to Rs 400 per day from the existing Rs 289 per day (for FY25).

A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that the wage bill alone will rise to Rs 1.25 trillion against around Rs 71,000 crore pegged in the interim Budget if days are retained at FY24 level of 52. On top of this, the material expenditure will be borne.

This alone would require extra money to the tune of Rs 54,000 crore which fits well into the Centre’s resources. But this is the wage cost only.



If days are raised to 100 days and wages are raised to Rs 400 per day, Rs 1.03 trillion extra money would be required. This along with PM Kisan would again wipe out the entire additional money that the Centre may have for FY25.

As such, the government will have to tweak the demand for MNREGA and may retain the demand for PM Kisan to not allow fiscal slippage.

Spend on the rural housing may remain intact at around Rs 81,000 crore including the states’ share. A news report recently said that the government plans to increase subsidies on rural housing in the upcoming union budget by as much as 50 per cent from the previous year. The previous year’s spending was Rs 54,000 crore.