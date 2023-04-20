Home / Economy / Analysis / Coal exports: Low quality, rising power consumption may be major hurdles

Coal exports: Low quality, rising power consumption may be major hurdles

Back to the issue of exports, India would need to mine surplus coal beyond its domestic needs

Shreya JaiAnoushka Sawhney New Delhi
Premium
Coal exports: Low quality, rising power consumption may be major hurdles

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us

The Union coal minister recently said India will have so much coal that the country will export it soon. Backing his statement, the secretary, ministry of coal, said domestic coal production will touch 1.5 billion tonnes (BT) and since it will be in surplus it can be exported.
As appealing as the idea sounds, especially at a time when the Centre has opened all the gates for private investment in coal mining, there are caveats before India becomes a coal exporter. The primary and major one is the country’s current “net coal importer” status.
Data compiled by Business Standard shows that over the past decade, India has barely exported any coal (see chart 1). On the other hand, coal imports have been steadily rising after a brief slowdown during Covid. The uptick in imported coal demand has come on the back of rising thermal power demand and imports by non-power sectors that are facing a shortage of domestic supply.

Topics :Coal Power consumptionCoal ministry

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Also Read

Power stocks surge as govt orders coal-based plants to run at full capacity

India still a long way from cutting its dependence on coal-fired plants

2023 could be another strong yr for coal as demand may reach record levels

Private consumption edges up in Q2; infra investment almost flat

CoalMin launches largest-ever commercial coal auction of 141 mines

Historic changes coming in law with Parliament's nod to Competition Bill

GST mop up at all-time high of Rs 18 trillion in FY23, shows data

India's food inflation bites harder as risks build for global supplies

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story