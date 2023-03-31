India's food inflation bites harder as risks build for global supplies

A spectre is haunting many parts of the world and India isn’t spared: food inflation. India’s cost of food and beverages was 6.26 per cent higher in February than the year before, pushing retail inflation up 6.44 per cent. Around 93 per cent of lower-middle income countries, including India, also reported high food inflation in excess of 5 per cent, according to a World Bank report last week, as s
Subscribe To Insights
What do you get on Business Standard Premium?
MONTHLY₹8/day
₹249₹249
SMART ANNUAL₹4/day
₹1499₹1499
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
ANNUAL₹5/day
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.