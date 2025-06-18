Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: Cracks in infrastructure and gaps in spending by states

Datanomics: Cracks in infrastructure and gaps in spending by states

Bridge collapses are on the rise, jumping from 21 in 2023 to 29 in 2024 though it fluctuated in between. This represented a 38 per cent year-on-year growth in 2024

accident, pool
premium
An iron bridge over the Indrayani river in Pune collapsed on Sunday, killing four people and injuring nearly 40 (File: PTI)
Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:29 PM IST
A century-old British-era bridge over the Indrayani River in Pune recently collapsed, killing four and injuring 40. The incident adds to a rising number of such accidents—over 20 bridge collapses have occurred across India in 2023 and 2024.  Between 2013 and 2022, at least 226 people died in similar incidents, with the highest toll in 2013 (53 deaths). In 2024 alone, around 10 fatalities have been reported.  Despite the frequency of these accidents, the share of road and bridge spending in overall state and UT transport budgets has declined—from 92 per cent in 2021–22 to 81 per cent in 2024–25 (BE). 

Incidents on the rise

Bridge collapse incidents are on the rise, from 21 in 2023 to 27 in 2024. This represents a 28 per cent increase year-on-year. 

States’ infra spend falls short

While total spending on roads and bridges has increased, its share within overall transport budget has declined in 2024-25 (FY25) (BE) for both, the centre and states. States saw continuous decline in infra spend since FY22, while the Centre’s share rose significantly after FY23.   

The leaderboard

Spending of top 5 states on roads and bridges as % of transport dept budget
 
Among the top five states by GSDP, four are likely to reduce the expenditure on roads and bridges in FY25(BE) 
 

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

