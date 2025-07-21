Beyond clicks and scrolls: Digital financial education for Viksit Bharat

In this age of digital transformation, the proliferation of apps, online courses, and gamified learning tools has brought financial education to our fingertips. But the question remains: are we truly learning, or merely consuming content in a digital haze?

Traditionally, financial education in India was sporadic and limited—confined to formal schooling or isolated workshops. However, the economic shocks of the global financial crisis and, more recently, the Covid-19 pandemic revealed a glaring need: widespread, scalable financial literacy for every Indian, regardless of age or income. This urgency accelerated the move toward digital financial education. Digital tools now play a crucial role in disseminating financial knowledge. Online courses, mobile applications, and gamified learning experiences provide users with flexible, self-paced education. Platforms such as Coursera and edX offer courses from top universities, while mobile apps like Mint and YNAB (You Need a Budget) help individuals manage their personal finances interactively. These resources have broadened access to financial education, reaching audiences that traditional methods often failed to engage. Indian institutions followed suit—Sebi launched its investor education app Saa₹thi, while the RBI’s Financial Literacy Week focused on themes like digital banking and cyber safety.

Digital tools undeniably have improved outreach. They break socio-economic and geographical barriers, enabling underserved communities to access financial knowledge. The variety of formats—videos, podcasts, quizzes, simulations—caters to different learning styles. Many mobile apps now integrate behavioural nudges and progress tracking to keep users engaged. This represents a significant shift from the one-size-fits-all model of traditional financial education to a more focused, target-oriented learning style. Yet this democratization of financial information comes with caveats. The sheer volume of online information risks overwhelming users. People often skim through content without internalizing or applying it. The spread of misinformation—especially through social media influencers, biased advisers, or non-verified blogs—compounds the problem. Add to this the digital divide: rural populations, elderly citizens, and economically disadvantaged groups either lack reliable internet access or digital confidence.

The financial education materials available online require re-orientation with an emphasis on the targeted groups’ needs. Generic modules often fail to consider individual financial circumstances—something only personalized guidance or human intervention can address. As behavioural economists point out, cognitive biases like procrastination, overconfidence, and loss aversion can limit the impact of even the best online tools if not designed with user behaviour in mind. Importantly, digital literacy without adequate awareness of fraud prevention and grievance redress mechanisms can lead to devastating outcomes. While India has witnessed an exponential rise in UPI and digital payment adoption—with around 172 billion transactions in 2024, marking a 46% increase from 117.64 billion in 2023—this surge has also been accompanied by an alarming rise in scams, phishing attacks, and payment frauds. Victims often lack knowledge about where and how to report such incidents or even recognize that they’ve been defrauded. Without a robust understanding of safe digital practices and redress pathways—like the RBI’s Digital Ombudsman or the Cyber Crime Portal—users remain largely vulnerable and under-confident, especially in semi-urban and rural areas where digital trust is still forming.

Despite several initiatives already in place, India still struggles with translating the availability of digital financial literacy into active public engagement. Regulators and academic institutions like SEBI, NCFE, and NISM have developed accessible e-learning platforms and certification programs—such as the Saa₹thi app, NCFE’s targeted modules, and NISM’s Investor Awareness Web Modules. These offer structured, credible, and even gamified financial education, covering topics like mutual funds, stock markets, savings, and fraud prevention. Yet, awareness of these resources remains alarmingly low. Even among digitally literate individuals, the uptake is limited—either due to lack of trust, interest, or simply the overwhelming nature of financial jargon. For large sections of the population, especially in semi-urban and rural areas, these platforms remain out of reach due to digital exclusion, language barriers, or lack of localized relevance. The gap between resource availability and user participation reveals that creating content is not enough; we must also create demand, trust, and usability, apart from access.

Several countries offer strong examples of how digital financial literacy can be structured, integrated, and sustained. In the United Kingdom, the government-backed Money and Pensions Service (MaPS), along with its MoneyHelper platform, provides a centralized digital hub offering free and impartial financial guidance. It brings together budgeting tools, scam awareness content, and debt advice in one place, while also collaborating with schools to incorporate financial capability into curriculum-based learning. The result is a comprehensive, life-stage approach to financial literacy, supported by both digital access and offline reinforcement. Similarly, Australia has developed an inclusive model through the Moneysmart platform, operated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). This portal offers financial education tailored to specific age groups and life stages—from schoolchildren to retirees. Its resources include interactive calculators, goal-based planners, and fraud alert systems—all designed in simple, accessible language. The emphasis is on clarity, safety, and user engagement, with financial decision-making contextualized through real-life scenarios.

India can draw valuable lessons from these global models. A unified, government-backed platform—consolidating digital learning resources, grievance redressal portals, helplines, and verified financial tools—can serve as a trusted source amid the current flood of unregulated content. Embedding financial education within formal schooling and higher education, especially using regional languages and culturally relevant examples, can build early awareness and long-term habits. It is equally important that the content reflects real-time risks—updating users on evolving scams, digital payment innovations, and policy shifts. Finally, encouraging deeper collaboration between fintech firms, educators, and regulators can ensure that digital platforms are not just technologically advanced, but also behaviourally intelligent—equipped with built-in nudges, fraud warnings, and default safety mechanisms.

To make digital financial education truly effective, we need to move from passive consumption to active engagement. Hybrid models—blending digital tools with in-person mentorship, community coaching, or AI-driven personalization—can bridge this gap. Schools, colleges, fintech firms, and regulators must co-create programs that combine real-world simulations with culturally relevant case studies and feedback mechanisms. Financial literacy should not be an occasional campaign or an app feature—it must be an ongoing, evolving journey. Digital tools are powerful, but only when paired with critical thinking, trust in verified knowledge, and the ability to act on it. If we want citizens to make informed economic decisions, we must ensure that our approach to promoting financial education is not just limited to making it accessible, but also authentic, actionable, and inclusive—with grievance redress and fraud awareness forming its core. For broad-based financial sector participation, we need to move beyond clicks and scrolls, develop true understanding and nuances of financial markets, and help in building a sound and meaningful digital economy. As India envisions a Viksit Bharat—a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047—financial empowerment through digitalized financial education is central to that goal.