Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: India EV penetration subdued even as biggies enter market

Datanomics: India EV penetration subdued even as biggies enter market

According to the data from Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the EV penetration in India was just 7.8 per cent in FY25, marginally up from 7.1 per cent in FY24

electric vehicle, ev industry
premium
According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada), the EV penetration in India was just 7.8 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), marginally up from 7.1 per cent in FY24.
Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 11:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The electric vehicle ecosystem is set to get a boost in India with Tesla’s first store in the country opening its doors on Tuesday in Mumbai. Its rival, Vietnamese EV firm VinFast, has also started bookings for its VF6 and VF7 models. However, the  government’s target to raise EV sales to 30 per cent of vehicle sales, or attain 30 per cent EV penetration, by 2030, looks unachievable at the current pace of adoption. 

Report card

According to data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (Fada), the EV penetration in India was just 7.8 per cent in 2024-25 (FY25), marginally up from 7.1 per cent in FY24. Most of this was due to high EV penetration in the 3-wheeler segment, which was 57.3 per cent in FY25, higher than 54.2 per cent in FY24. In fact, India was the world’s largest market for electric 3-wheelers in 2023 and 2024, according to the Global EV Outlook 2025 released by the International Energy Agency. However, EV penetration for 4-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles remained subdued. 
 

Lopsided distribution

There were a total of 26,367 public EV charging stations in India as of March, 2025. However, the distribution of these charging stations was heavily skewed. Only five states and Union Territories — Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu — comprised nearly 58 per cent of these public charging stations, with Karnataka alone accounting for 22.3 per cent of the total. 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Datanomics: Gujarat bridge collapse highlights infrastructure faultlines

US flags India's dairy import rules at WTO, calls them 'trade barriers'

How digital technology platforms are lubricating the NPA disposal process

Premium

Chinese techies' exit likely to hamper India's smartphone export success

June retail inflation likely to have cooled further on food prices

Topics :TeslaElectric VehiclesEV marketautomobile industry

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story