Home / Economy / Analysis / Fresh formal hiring at 5 month high in April 2025, shows EPFO data

Fresh formal hiring at 5 month high in April 2025, shows EPFO data

EPFO added 894,000 new subscribers in April, an 18.5 per cent rise from March, marking the strongest formal employment growth since the end of FY25 according to payroll data

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions
The data show that 1.57 million members exited and rejoined EPFO in April.
Shiva Rajora
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Fresh formal hiring in India increased by nearly 20 per cent in April to touch a five-month high, thus reversing the deterioration seen in the labour market at the end of FY25.
 
At the turn of the new financial year, the number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) rose by 18.5 per cent to 894,000 in April from 754,000 in March, according to the latest monthly payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Sunday.
 
EPFO’s data reflects the state of the formal labour market, as only that workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws.
 
In April last year, 981,700 new subscribers had joined the EPF.
 
Of the total 894,000 new EPF subscribers in April this year, the share of those aged 18 to 25 decreased to 57.7 per cent (489,000) from 59 per cent (445,000) the month before. This age group typically comprises first-timers in the labour market, thus reflecting its robustness. 
 
Meanwhile, 245,000 new women subscribers joined the EPF in April, up from 208,000 in March.
 
Net payroll addition stood at 1.91 million in April. It is calculated by taking into account the number of new subscribers, exits, and the return of old subscribers to the social security organisation.
 
Net monthly payroll numbers are provisional and often revised sharply the following month. That is why the new EPF subscriber figure is considered more reliable than net additions.
 
“The above payroll data is provisional since data generation is a continuous exercise, as updating employee records is a continuous process. The previous data gets updated,” said the Labour Ministry in a statement.
 
The data show that 1.57 million members exited and rejoined EPFO in April.
 
“These members switched their jobs and rejoined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulation instead of applying for final settlement, thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection,” said the ministry. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blocking of Strait of Hormuz may impact India's energy procurement: Experts

Premium

Datanomics: Despite gains, Brics still lags behind G7 in per capita terms

Premium

Datanomics: Cracks in infrastructure and gaps in spending by states

High gold prices, mobile tariffs pushing core inflation, says Crisil

Govt must review energy risk scenarios due to Iran-Israel war: GTRI

Topics :EPFOPayroll dataeconomy

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story