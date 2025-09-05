Home / Economy / Analysis / From automobiles to agriculture, EY analysis on impact of GST rate change

From automobiles to agriculture, EY analysis on impact of GST rate change

Relief from long-pending disputes around GST rates on auto components with a single GST slab of 18%

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut
premium
BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
Automobile 
 
Key impact
 
  • Relief from long-pending disputes around GST rates on auto components with a single GST slab of 18% 
  • Lower rates effectively increase disposable income, strengthen purchasing capacity, and support broader consumption growth
  • EVs retain tax edge, but reduced gap also makes hybrids attractive
  • Compensation cess relief on larger cars (including SUV and luxury vehicles) increases credit fungibility
 
Way forward
 
  • Reassess pricing structures to manage profitability, dealer margins, and customer expectations
  • Manage inventory & working capital
  • Align distribution chain in terms of pricing, managing returns, promotional schemes, compliance requirements to minimise disruptions and disputes
  • Review state incentives, subsidies and initiate dialogue with authorities if revisions or renegotiations are needed
  • Assess the treatment of accumulated compensation cess credits
  • I-T readiness to adopt the updated rates 
  • Assessing impact of delayed utilisation of ITC accumulated on account of capex 
  • Focus on media and advertising strategies to showcase lower prices
 
FMCG 
 
Key impact
 
  • Lower prices, better affordability
  • Higher volumes, rural traction, festival boost
  • Positive investor sentiment
  • Regulatory clarity needed
  • Consumption and manufacturing boost
  • Faster refunds for exporters
 
Way forward
 
  • Need updated billing systems for new rates
  • Reassess MRPs, margins, and product classifications
  • Realign pricing policies with trade partners
  • Advocate to the government on issues related to inverted duty refunds, cess credit, anti-profiteering clarity, and MRP re-sticking relaxations. 
  • Plan for transitional stocks
  • Update or relabel packaging to meet regulatory compliance
 
Logistics 
 
Key impact
 
  • Higher tax cash outflows for logistics players
 
Way forward
 
  • Need for transition readiness 
  • Service pricing impact across supply chain to be evaluated for determining preferred GST rate for varied transportation services
 
Financial services 
 
Key impact
 
  • Reduction in cost of insurance for consumers 
  • Denial of ITC to create cascade of taxes
  • Impact on policies issued in the past due to inability to increase premiums
  • Need to review premiums for new policies 
  • Transition challenges 
 
Way forward
 
  • Determining the imapct of denial of input credit
  • Change managemnet for new rates
  • Advocacy for open issues
 
Pharmaceutical 
 
Key impact
 
  • Lower treatment costs, increased accessibility and affordable healthcare 
  • Lower costs for hospitals and diagnostic centers 
  • Increased challenges for manufacturing firms of accumulated ITC on account of inverted duty structure
  • Transition planning and management for inventory and in-transit stock
  • No immediate plans to revive anti-profiteering probes, onus on businesses to voluntarily pass on rate reduction benefits to consumers
 
Way forward
 
  • Update ERP, tax systems  
  • Reassess product pricing, MRP setting, and margin planning to reflect cuts
  • Restructure pricing policies, renegotiate contracts, and ensure timely talks on transitional aspects
  • Identify old stock, plan credit notes/discounts to clear inventory
  • Assess the risk of ITC accumulation for imported consignments in transit or on-hand stock, consider mitigation measures 
 
Agriculture 
 
Key impact
 
  • Reduced cost of production 
  • Boost sales due to enhanced affordability
  • Increased farmer income 
  • Consumer to benefit due to overall synergy in the value chain
 
Way forward
 
  • Restructure pricing policies and align with distributors/trade partners, renegotiate contracts, and ensure timely communication on transitional aspects to minimise supply chain disruptions. 
  • Reassess product pricing, and margin planning to reflect tax reductions

Topics :GST Revampautomobile manufacturerAgricultureGST rate cut

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

