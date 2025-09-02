From boon to bane: How monsoon 2025 is turning into a nightmare for many

The southwest monsoon has entered the home stretch, with September being the last month in its four-month journey over India.

But going by all indicators, September will likely also be a surplus monsoon month, as predicted by the IMD. In other words, monsoon 2025 is set to exit with a bang and not a whimper.

Additionally, the typical monsoon withdrawal in September no longer starts from the first week; officially, that date has now shifted to September 17, after the month's halfway mark. Clearly, the monsoon is here to stay for some time now.

IMD data shows that since the 1980s, more often than not, September rains have been more than its Long Period Average (LPA) of 167.9 millimetres, barring only seven years: 1986, 1991, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2015 and 2019.

Rain, rain everywhere In fact, when it comes to ‘above-normal’ rains, 2025 has been a year when, starting June, rainfall has been above average across the country in all subsequent months. In June, the all India cumulative rainfall was 8.9 per cent above normal, followed by 4.8 per cent in July and 5.2 per cent in August, according to IMD data. With the exception of parts of east and north-eastern India in states such as Bihar, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya and Manipur, rainfall across all other states till September 1 has been either normal or above normal.

This perhaps makes 2025 one of the most well-distributed southwest monsoon seasons. What's more, not only were the rains evenly distributed, they were also extremely timely with very few long gaps, something not typically seen in other normal monsoon years. Rains add to kharif acreage The result of all this is strong kharif sowing, brimming reservoirs and water bodies, and food root zone soil moisture that is likely to aid in rabi planting. As per the government of India, as of August 22, 2025, root zone soil moisture is similar or better than the average of the past nine years in major parts of Madhya Pradesh, eastern part of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, West Bengal, major parts of Odisha, Haryana, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and the southern part of Bihar.

However, it is lower than the average of the past nine years in northern parts of Bihar, parts of Assam, parts of Saurashtra region in Gujarat, in pockets of Rajasthan, and in the southern part of Odisha. Till August 29, kharif crops have been sown in around 109.28 million hectares, which is 3.25 mn/ha more than the area covered during the same period last year, with paddy and maize leading the way. Paddy acreage is around 43.19 mn/ha, which is 2.66 mn/ha more than the area covered during the same period last year, while maize acreage as of August 28 is 9.4 mn/ha which is 0.99 mn/ha more than the area covered last year.

A rush for fertilisers The rush to plant more paddy and maize to take advantage of the soil moisture also meant that the country saw an unprecedented shortage of urea and DAP leading to long lines at points of sale as demand jumped; distribution, however, has failed to keep up with the rush. Data showed that between April to July 2025, urea sales across the country was up 14.2 per cent to 12.4 million tonnes (MT) as compared to the same period last year, while DAP sales were down 12.9 per cent to 2.56 MT. The DAP supply dip was made up by increased sales from NPKS (nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and sulphur), up 27.2 per cent from last year to 5 MT. Usually, kharif is the season for urea and NPKS while rabi season is the peak for DAP sales.

Rising demand as farmers scrambled to take full advantage of the good monsoon, coupled with low production in April to July months, meant that there was a shortage of urea in some areas leading to long queues. The Centre responded by placing emergency orders for more urea; this, as per some reports, has led to a spike in global urea prices. Pestilence makes a comeback The surplus rains also meant that the standing kharif crop in many parts of India are seeing increasing attacks of pests and diseases, which is a direct fallout of moist and muggy weather.

This has meant that farmers' expenses on sprays and pesticides have gone up considerably this kharif season as compared to previous years but unless controlled properly, it could also have an impact on final yields. From leafhopper in cotton to Fiji virus in paddy to black grub in Gujarat, crops in several fields have seen a heightened attack of pests and diseases this year. Floods and crop damage ruin some If good rains in the first half of the 2025 monsoon season was a boon for agriculture, the surplus showers since mid-August has been nothing less than a curse.

Excessive rains in north India, particularly in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, has washed away acres of standing crop and flooded fields in several areas. As per some estimates, the rains have damaged standing crops in a whopping 100,000 acres of land in India’s prime grain bowl of Punjab which could have an impact on final yields of both basmati and non-basmati rice. Not only that, the rains have caused unprecedented damage to lives and property in the hilly states with highways, bridges and roads washed away. More than 1,000 people have been killed, according to conservative estimates, with several states such as Himachal Pradesh and Punjab urging the Centre to declare the excess rains as a ‘national calamity'.

Life in many cities across north India has also been thrown out of gear due to the relentless rains. In fact, IMD data shows that on just September 1, Haryana received 616 per cent excess rains in 24 hours, Punjab received a mind boggling 1,104 per cent excess rains in 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh got 667 per cent surplus, and Rajasthan 547 per cent excess rainfall. So much so that Union Home Minister Amit Shah toured the flood-affected areas of J&K, and has been holding regular meetings with all northern states to assess the damage and destruction.

The Centre has also constituted an inter-ministerial team to visit the flood-ravaged parts of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and J&Kashmir to assess the damage. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also set up a special monitoring cell to address complaints of crop damage due to floods. Too early to blame climate change Though several experts have blamed the current bout of surplus rains to climate change, Madhavan Rajeevan, one of India’s leading monsoon experts and a former secretary in the Ministry of Earth Sciences, discounts this hypothesis. In an interaction with Business Standard, Rajeevan said that the surplus rains in north India and the Himalayan regions in August continuing into September has nothing to do with climate change but is largely due to western disturbances moving across India and interacting with the rain-swollen easterlies that originate from the Bay of Bengal and move towards the north of India.

Usually, in August we see one or maximum one western disturbances but this season we have seen four, he pointed out. “In winters, we get all the rain in the north due to western disturbances but in monsoon such high frequency of western disturbances is slightly unheard of,” Rajeevan, who has long followed the patterns of the Indian monsoon, said. He said one possible reason - which some scientists are blaming for the rising number of western disturbances in the north during monsoon months - could be the melting of Arctic Sea ice due to global warming but added that there is no conclusive evidence yet.

“Western disturbances usually start from the Caspian Sea and pass through Central Asia to reach north of India. Their growing frequency during monsoon months is a rather unusual phenomenon,” Rajeevan said. IMD data showed that in August 2025, there were 14 low pressure system (LPS) days across the country against the normal of 16.3 days. "The heavy rains in North India since the middle of August is mainly due to Low Pressure Systems interacting with unusually frequent numbers of Western Disturbances (WDs)," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change) at Skymet Weather Services, pointing out that such a a high number of western disturbances typically hit north India in October and November but have come in August this year.

Palawat added that the rains in North will subside from September 3 onwards as the new low pressure system that is originating in the Bay of Bengal will move southwards towards Gujarat and not towards north India. Southern India has also not been untouched by the surplus rains, with Chennai recently reporting a cloudburst incident, which is unusual in the plains. Fear of inflation looms The excess late rains, apart from causing extensive damage to lives and property, could have a momentary impact on food inflation as well if supplies of green vegetables and fruits from the hinterland to the cities are hampered.

So far, as per latest agmarknet data, prices of most major vegetables at least in Delhi and its adjoining regions have remained within control but things could change quickly if transportation becomes difficult. A recent analysis by research consultancy Climate Trends shows that in the past five years, extreme heatwaves and erratic rainfall have severely impacted tomato, onion, and potato (TOP) production, pushing up prices of these kitchen staples and driving food inflation to high levels. It quotes Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data that shows that rainfall changes raise vegetable inflation by 1.24 percentage points, while temperature changes increase it by 1.30 percentage points.