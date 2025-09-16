GST 2.0 promises relief on many fronts, but unfinished agenda persists

The goods and services tax (GST) was implemented in 2017 with the aim of simplifying the indirect tax regime, which earlier had multiple rates at both the Centre and State levels, creating complexities for taxpayers. The pre-GST regime had multiple taxes like excise duty, service tax, value added tax (VAT), central sales tax, purchase tax, entertainment tax and octroi. With the introduction of GST, four main slabs were created - 5 per cent, 12 per cent, 18 per cent and 28 per cent subsuming seventeen large taxes and thirteen cesses. GST also eased business operations — companies no longer needed to maintain warehouses in every state, and the removal of border checkposts cut both time and costs.

After eight years of the GST regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big bang announcement on August 15 this year to overhaul the system with a two-tier rate structure - 5 per cent and 18 per cent - along with a peak rate of 40 per cent for so-called 'sin' goods and a few super-luxury cars. The GST Council decided to remove the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs entirely by moving most of goods and services to the 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, with the changes set to take effect from September 22. GST 2.0 is expected to make common use items cheaper and resolve classification disputes. The Council has also addressed the issue of inverted duty structure in sectors like textiles, fertilizers and leather goods.

However, despite these changes, experts say several issues remain unresolved and need to be tackled in the next round of reforms to make GST more viable for businesses. Multiplicity of Rates One of the biggest unfinished tasks under GST is the continued multiplicity of rates. Globally, the trend in mature economies is towards simpler GST/VAT structures – either a single uniform rate or a standard rate with one or two reduced rates. While the 12 per cent and 28 per cent slabs have been merged, exceptions remain with rates as low as 0.25 per cent and 3 per cent and proposals as high as 40 per cent for select goods. Experts say that convergence towards a genuine two-rate structure — and eventually a single rate — would simplify compliance, reduce classification disputes, and make GST closer to the original vision of “one nation, one tax.”

“The ideal GST structure, from a pure tax policy perspective, would be a unified or dual rate system. However, in a diverse economy like India, with a significant income disparity, this is a complex transition that will take time,” said Saurabh Agarwal, partner with EY. Issue of blocked credit The very idea of GST was to make it a tax without cascading effect — meaning businesses should be able to take credit for the tax paid on all inputs used in their operations. But this principle is still not applied fully in India. Section 17(5) of the CGST Act blocks input tax credit (ITC) on key items like cement, steel and other goods and services used in construction of immovable property, as well as on employee-related expenses such as group insurance or health benefits. Industry experts argue that these restrictions go against the spirit of GST, since these costs are directly linked to running a business.

“These restrictions help in collecting more tax in the short term, but they go against the basic idea of GST and lead to double taxation. If businesses are allowed credit on such costs, it will bring down project expenses, make companies more competitive, and show that GST is moving into a mature, business-friendly phase,” said Abhishek Jain, partner with KPMG. Exclusion of key sectors from GST When GST was implemented in 2017, items like petroleum products, electricity, alcohol, and real estate were kept outside its purview. Products like alcohol and petroleum generate significant income for state governments, while stamp duties on real estate and electricity levies are major fiscal resources. Including them under GST would have meant states losing direct control over these revenues, making them reluctant to give up their fiscal autonomy. At the same time petrol, diesel and power are state-regulated items, with each state setting its own tax rates, electricity tariffs, and policies. The complexity of aligning rates and subsidies across states for items like petrol, diesel, and power posed a practical challenge during GST’s rollout. According to experts, exclusion of these key items from GST net makes Indian industry less competitive.

“For instance, airlines cannot claim ITC on aviation turbine fuel, and manufacturers using petroleum-based inputs face higher costs. Similarly, state levies on electricity are not creditable, raising power costs for industries like steel and cement. Keeping electricity and petroleum outside GST breaks the credit chain and the GST Council should try to bring these within the ambit as part of the next phase of reforms,” said Pratik Jain, partner with Price Waterhouse. Refund of input services under Inverted Duty Structure While GST allows refunds under an inverted duty structure, this relief is limited to input goods only; input services remain outside its ambit. Industries like packaging, construction, pharma, textiles etc often pay higher GST on services like legal fees, consultancy, and professional charges, but cannot claim a refund even when their output is taxed at a lower rate. Experts point out that this breaks the seamless credit chain envisioned under GST, to an extent.

“The inability to claim ITC on input services under an inverted duty scenario adds to the working capital burden for certain manufacturers, after the non-availability of such refunds on Input services was crystallised by The Supreme Court judgement in the case of VKC Footsteps” says Vivek Jalan, partner with Tax Connect Advisory Services. According to Krishan Arora, partner and leader (Indirect Tax) with Grant Thornton Bharat, health and life insurance exemptions have created an issue of sunk input tax costs, while in the pharma sector, there could be potential tax inversion situations as active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are still taxed at 18 per cent but finished pharma goods are either exempt or largely taxed at 5 per cent. This coupled with input services at 18 per cent is leading to credit accumulation which may be a challenge.

Simplification of Procedures and Compliance: Even though GST was meant to simplify India’s indirect tax system using technology, compliance remains burdensome for businesses. Companies must take separate registrations in every state where they operate, file multiple returns, and often struggle with delays in getting refunds. State-level audits and differing practices across jurisdictions add another layer of uncertainty. Industry bodies have long argued that the system should move closer to a 'one nation–one registration–one return' model. “Streamlining these requirements, reducing multiplicity and creating a more business-friendly compliance environment would significantly improve ease of doing business and align India’s GST system with global best practices. India should move towards one nation-one registration-one return,” said Harpreet Singh, Partner with Deloitte India.

Issues of Interpretation The GST system still suffers from several interpretational issues, such as the treatment of corporate guarantees and allocation of tax credit on common services. For instance, while corporate guarantees are usually routine support extended within a business group without any money changing hands, GST law now deems them a taxable “supply,” even without consideration. This has sparked disputes over whether such guarantees should be taxed at all, and if so, how they should be valued, say experts. Similarly, companies are unsure whether to distribute input tax credit through the Input Service Distributor (where the head office collects credit on common services and passes it proportionately to branches) or through cross-charging (where the head office raises invoices to branches, treating them as a supply of services). “There is still a lack of clarity / confusion on how to split input service credit between input service distributor mechanism and cross-charge, which has led to divergent practices across industry. Incorrectly opting for one over the other may invite unwarranted scrutiny from tax authorities,” said Singh of Deloitte.