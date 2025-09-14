Home / Economy / Analysis / Statsguru: Mateship goes amiss despite Indians' economic contribution

Statsguru: Mateship goes amiss despite Indians' economic contribution

Over 31 per cent of Australia's population was born overseas in 2024, up from 23 per cent at the start of the century

Australia
premium
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The recent anti-immigrant protests in Australia titled “March for Australia” have called for an end to mass migration —particularly from India. However, by singling out the Indian community, the protests have not only ignored the economic contributions of the Indian diaspora in Australia, but also failed to uphold the value of “mateship” — the bedrock of Australia’s culture and national identity.
 
Over 31 per cent of Australia’s population was born overseas in 2024, up from 23 per cent at the start of the century. (chart 1)
  India-born migrants down under were the second-largest diaspora in 2024. (chart 2) 
 
The personal median weekly income of the India-born residents in 2021 was $1,015, the highest among major overseas-born migrant communities. (chart 3) 
 
Nearly 60 per cent of India-born residents worked full-time in 2021, second only to those born in New Zealand. (chart 4) 
 
The Indian community in Australia was usually employed as professionals, machine operators and drivers in 2021. (chart 5) 
India-born residents were the second-highest tax-paying migrant community in Australia in 2016-17, with a share of 16.1 per cent in tax paid by such communities. (chart 6)
 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

West alarmed as global steel capacity set to jump 165 mt by 2027

A green industrial policy for CBAM key to securing India-EU FTA benefits

Premium

Why is India in a rush to seal an FTA with the Russia-led Eurasian bloc?

India must put policy first, politics later to realise its AI Ambition

Green energy push: Driving India's economic and geopolitical future

Topics :StatsGurueconomyimmigration

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story