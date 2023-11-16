Home / Economy / Analysis / Record merchandise trade deficit in Oct likely to be a one-off: Analysts

Record merchandise trade deficit in Oct likely to be a one-off: Analysts

India's merchandise trade deficit rose to an all-time high of $31.46 billion in October, widening sharply from the $19.37 billion print in prior month. Imports jumped from $65 billion from $53.8 bn

Reuters MUMBAI
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 11:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The sharp widening in India's merchandise trade deficit in October to a record level, fuelled by a broad-based rise in imports, will likely be an outlier, analysts said.

India's merchandise trade deficit rose to an all-time high of $31.46 billion in October, widening sharply from the $19.37 billion print in the prior month. Imports jumped from $65 billion from $53.8 billion.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"On a sequential basis, about 70% of the uptick in imports in October is led by oil, gold and silver imports," Morgan Stanley said in a note. The increase in gold and sliver imports can potentially be attributed "to certain lumpiness" in demand ahead of the Diwali festive season, it added.
 
On the increase in oil imports, IDFC First Bank said it probably "reflects some front-loading of imports" with crude oil prices having declined in October.
 
On a monthly annualised basis, India's trade deficit rose to 10.4% of GDP in October from 6.4% of GDP in September.
 
"Despite the shock on the trade deficit front, we retain our FY24 current account deficit (CAD) estimate at 1.9% of GDP," Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC First Bank, said.
 
"This is because the October print is likely to be a one-off, with gems and jewellery imports likely to normalize from November onwards."
 
Further, the easing of oil prices provides a bit of buffer, Gupta said. Brent crude is down about 8% in November, having fallen by about the same margin last month.
 
Morgan Stanley said the elevated October trade deficit was likely to be an outlier.
 
"We anticipate the trade deficit to moderate considerably in November and December," it said, estimating the CAD for the December quarter to be within 2-2.4% of GDP.
 
Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank, said she was not having a re-look at the CAD estimate or the USD/INR forecast for now in light of the October's trade deficit numbers.

Also Read

India's fiscal deficit rises to Rs 6.42 trillion, 36% of FY24 target

Statsguru: Rising relevance of Brics in global merchandise export market

Merchandise import jump in May signals stable local economy: Economists

Trade deficit widens to $20.67 bn in July compared to $20.13 bn in June

India's trade deficit rises to $22.12 bn in May, highest since Dec 2022

'Chai pe Charcha': IPAC's long political journey in the past 10 years

Ongoing ethnic violence takes a heavy toll on economy of Manipur

AI and antitrust: Balancing innovation with competition

What does it take to decarbonise India's industrial base?

Odisha's turnaround in disaster management has lessons for the world

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :trade deficitmerchandise tradeIndian Economyeconomy

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE: Hosts India to face New Zealand in first semi-final at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story